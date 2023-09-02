It’s a Dan and Jennifer Humphrey reunion!

Years after Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen portrayed brother and sister in the hit CW teen drama “Gossip Girl,” the two actors got together again for a special occasion: Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast.

On Sept. 1, the podcast's Instagram teased that Momsen would appear on the Sept. 6 episode. Badgley co-hosts “Podcrushed” with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

"A reunion worth waiting for… 👯 but don’t ask us what’s going on in the second photo, we don’t know either," the post was captioned.

The first photo shows Badgley appearing to give Momsen a noogie, while the second snap shows the two posing for a photo together. However, Badgley is seen with dark smokey eye makeup, resembling Jenny Humphrey’s look in later seasons.

“Omg the Humpreys! Were waffles part of the episode as well?” Instagram user Kate Mariana commented, referencing how the Humphreys had a love for the breakfast dish.

“This picture makes me nostalgic for something that was never mine,” another user, nnnva, wrote, while another added, “not the smokey eyes 😭 whoever did it, did a great job.”

“Dan and Jenny Humphrey 🥺 Real OGs know 💯,” one fan commented, with another one writing, “My heart is connecting to those smokey eyes rn you don’t understand.”

As for another person, they left the perfect comment tying them back to their former characters: “What is Lonely Boy and Little J up to? Xoxo Gossip Girl.”

Lonely Boy was Dan Humphrey’s nickname while Jenny was called Little J. The siblings were new to the Upper East Side schools, with Jenny Humphrey desperately attempting to fit in with “it girls” Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester). However, she later rebels — and begins her smokey-eye goth phase — focusing on her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Momsen appeared in the first four seasons of the “Gossip Girl,” not appearing in the fifth season as her character moved to London to study at Central Saint Martins.

Jenny Humphrey would make one last appearance in the show’s six and final season, where it was revealed that she knew Dan Humphrey was the one behind the Gossip Girl blog.

Momsen would go on to leave acting and focus on her music, leading the punk rock band The Pretty Reckless.

As for Badgley, after starring in a handful of films and taking a hiatus from acting, he once again became the talk of the town in Netflix’s thriller “You.” The actor has starred as serial killer Joe Goldberg for four seasons. The show was renewed for a fifth and final season in March.