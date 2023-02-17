Pedro Pascal blames this ‘SNL’ cast member for causing everyone to laugh during birthday dinner sketch

Pedro Pascal shared the inside scoop on what caused the "Lisa from Temecula" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" to fall apart.

Spoiler: Bowen Yang "started it," Pascal says.

On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Pascal discussed the now famous sketch from the Feb. 4 episode of "SNL," where every member involved laughed and broke out character, revealing it was almost cut from the show after it "bombed" during dress rehearsals.

“There was a big bone in the middle of the steak that she couldn’t saw through for one, and they were just being a little tame about the table moving and it really didn’t work,” Pascal said.

But the cast members begged for the skit to stay in the show, he said.

"We said, 'Oh, no. Please don’t cut it.' If you really really shake the table, and you give her a steak she can saw through — which ended up in her lap — it just kinda started to happen," Pascal told Meyers through laughter. "We felt the note suddenly occur. And it just — we all fell apart."

In the sketch, Pascal plays one of the dinner guests, Paul, who is taking his friend (Punkie Johnson) out for a birthday dinner, along with other pals played by Bowen Yang and Molly Kearney.

The group is joined by Johnson's character's little sister, Lisa, who flew all the way from Temecula for the dinner, played by Ego Nwodim.

Lisa's steak, which she ordered "extra, extra, well done," arrives after Paul makes a toast to his friend, and when she starts cutting into it, things go off the rails.

The table begins to violently shake as Lisa works hard to cut through her steak, spilling drinks all over the table and nearly sending an entire pitcher of sangria to the floor.

Molly Kearney, Pedro Pascal, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson during the “Lisa from Temecula” sketch on Saturday, February 4, 2023. NBC

Pascal struggles to stay in character in between bursts of laughter as he tries to choke out a story about a dog following him home. The other cast members tried to keep their cool, even as the steak fell into Lisa's lap.

A restaurant employee then comes over to the table to see if everything was alright, as he had gotten some complaints from other customers.

“Oh, because we Black?” Lisa responds, causing Yang to drop his fork and cover his face as he bursts out laughing.

Pascal told Meyers it was when he saw Yang — who Pascal noted allegedly "never breaks" — laughing so much, he couldn't help but laugh even more.

"He tossed his fork and fully gave up," Pascal said. "He was like, 'I can't,' you know. It was over."

“The Last of Us” star added — throwing Yang "under the bus" — that when he was on camera breaking character, it was because he had been turning to look at his co-star.

Nwodim began cutting her steak for a second time once the employee left their table, sending the table shaking once again and the rest of her cast members into tears.

"We were done for," Pascal said.

"It was really fun to watch," Meyers responded.

Pascal hosted the Feb. 4 episode of "SNL," and also appeared in fan-favorite sketches like "Waking Up" and "Protective Mom."