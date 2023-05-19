Paula Abdul says she was offered a spot on 'Real Housewives'. Here's why she turned it down

Paula Abdul says she opted for the popcorn instead of accepting a role on “The Real Housewives.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer revealed that she once had a chance to be part of the Bravo franchise’s “The Real Housewives” drama.

While attending the fifth annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles, the “Straight Up Now” singer admitted that she turned down the opportunity because she’s had her fill of reality television appearances.

“I’ve been humbled,” Abdul admitted about being asked to participate in the series. “I got a kick out of it that I was ever even asked. However, I like to be the one on the couch with the popcorn, watching with my dogs.”

The singer, who experienced a revival in her career when she appeared as one of the original judges in “American Idol” in the early aughts, noted that she has already had a “long” history in the reality television realm. In addition to starring in her own series “Hey Paula,” Abdul appeared as a judge on “The X Factor,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Masked Dancer.”

“I feel like I’ve been on reality television for a long, long time,” Abdul explained. “Being part of history-making shows and being able to be a mentor, it’s been joyful.”

Abdul isn’t the only celebrity “Housewives” fan to express disinterest in taking part in the franchise this week.

On May 18, Chrissy Teigen made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and admitted the concept didn’t feel like a “good idea” for her. After host Andy Cohen called the model and cookbook author a “dream celebrity” for the show, Teigen noted that she wouldn’t be up for the drama and fighting that seems par for the franchise.

“It doesn’t seem like it, but I don’t like fighting, I really don’t,” she admitted. “I would cry a lot.”

“I mean, I love everything about it,” she said. “Obviously, I love watching the show. I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much.”