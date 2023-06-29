Pat Sajak hinted at Ryan Seacrest taking over ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in old clip

“Predicting the future” is a phrase “Wheel of Fortune” may want to consider using.

On June 27, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would succeed Pat Sajak as the host of the popular game show after Sajak departs the popular program following the upcoming season.

Well, a clip from an old episode, in which Sajak jokes about Seacrest taking his job, is now making the rounds.

Pat Sajak (left) will be leaving "Wheel of Fortune," while Ryan Seacrest (right) takes the reins. Getty Images, AP

In the episode, Sajak makes an error after a contestant asked for an “E” when landing on a “Free Play” wedge on the wheel.

“Well, you’ve spun the wheel. You have to ask for a consonant,” Sajak said, before he quickly realized his mistake. “Oh, you’re on a 'Free Play.' You know what? I’m an idiot.”

He then briefly pokes fun at himself for not knowing how the game worked.

“You see, the way it works is if you land — never mind, is there an ‘E’ in the puzzle?” he continued.

In a separate moment during the episode, another contestant guessed an “N,” and Sajak replied, "I'm not sure, let's look."

At this point, Sajak, who was not onscreen at the time, brought up the man who has since been named his replacement.

“Ryan Seacrest is on speed dial,” he quipped.

Sajak announced June 12 the upcoming 41st season of “Wheel of Fortune” will be his last. The show wasted little time in choosing his successor, naming Seacrest on June 27.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest tweeted June 27.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” he continued.

Sajak also acknowledged the impending changing of the guard.

“I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024,” he tweeted June 28.