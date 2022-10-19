Arden Cho hopes 'Partner Track' will get a second season: 'We're waiting for Netflix'

If Arden Cho had her way, "Partner Track" would already be renewed for a second season.

During a Tuesday, Oct. 18, interview with TODAY, Cho talked about the possibility of her legal drama getting a renewal on Netflix, and she said that nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun in season 1 of Partner Track. Netflix

"I wish I could tell you," she said. "We're waiting for Netflix to hopefully renew us today, tomorrow, or as soon as everyone tunes in and gets those ratings back up."

Cho noted that a lot of new shows are coming out every day and it can sometimes be "tough" to get a second season. However, she's been asking her fans on social media to message the streaming platform and tell them how badly they want to see "Partner Track" renewed.

By using the hashtag "Renew Partner Track" on her Instagram posts, Cho has garnered the attention of her 3.2 million followers on the platform, who want nothing more than to see her win.

One person even said that they couldn't wait to see what happened next after Season One ended on a cliffhanger.

As viewers wait to hear the fate of their new favorite show, Cho explained why she was initially drawn to the role of Ingrid, a first-generation Korean American, who finds it nearly impossible to break the glass ceiling at her elite law firm.

After giving it a little bit of thought, Cho said that she loves how "ambitious" her character is and how she "never quits."

"She is so resilient. She doesn't take no for an answer and she's really not scared to go up against the boys," the "Chicago Med" star said.

If "Partner Track" does get a second season, then Cho knows exactly what she wants her character to do.

Arden Cho on Hoda & Jenna, October 18, 2022. Helen Healey / TODAY

First, she hopes that Ingrid starts to "live more for herself," and then she wants her character to put her priorities in order because she tends to fail when trying to be a "good employee, a good friend and a good daughter" to everyone who's close to her in her life.

Like her character, Cho shares some similarities to Ingrid.

In February, Deadline reported that Cho turned down the "Teen Wolf" movie revival over unequal pay, and Cho later confirmed the rumors herself in a May interview with The Cut.

While thinking back to how she was offered less money than her white counterparts, Cho said that "the business has always been this way and it’s getting better, but, we’ve got a long way to go."

As 2023 steadily approaches, Cho hopes that the younger generation of actors of color will have a better time than she did in Hollywood.

Even though she's getting a lot of buzz for "Partner Track," Cho acknowledged that she still doesn't feel like a successful Hollywood actor.

Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun in season 1 of Partner Track. Vanessa Clifton / Netflix

"I feel like there's still so much to battle," she said. "It's really tough. I mean, it's been nearly two decades and there aren't a lot of great opportunities. There are stories, but not many. And there's a lot more talent out there. So I just hope that we have more stories written by women, written by minorities and written by people who live our lives."

As for how she wants to inspire the younger generation of actors of color, Cho said that she hopes they watch "Partner Track" so that they can get all the inspiration that they need.

"I hope they're not afraid to really go for it and to take big leaps," she said. "I feel like a lot of times, fear holds us back from trying something new or going after what we really want. But the only one that suffers is you. So don't be scared to fail. It's never too late."