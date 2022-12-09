'Parks and Recreation' actor Helen Slayton-Hughes is dead at 92: 'Rest sweet one'

Helen Slayton-Hughes, who is best known for playing Ethel Beavers in the NBC mockumentary series "Parks and Recreation," has died at age 92, her family confirmed.

On Slayton-Hughes' Facebook page, the Hughes family announced the actor's passing but didn't include a cause of death.

"To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," the post reads. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.…"

Helen Slayton-Hughes as Ethel Beavers in the fifth season of "Parks and Recreation." Peacock

On her Facebook page, Slayton-Hughes’ family also shared a video montage of the actor over the years.

"To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh," text overlaying the video said. "Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.”

The video also started with a quote from Slayton-Hughes that read, "I do love doing drama, but I'm always hired to do comedy." And it ended with another quote, "The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure."

Born in 1930, Slayton-Hughes graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in drama and a master’s in communications from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, according to IMDb, the entertainment database.

Throughout her long career, Slayton-Hughes has spent about 40 years acting on stage and in more than 200 plays and musicals.

She has appeared in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Hesher," “Pretty Little Liars,” “Burning Love,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl” and “Veronica Mars,” “He’s All That” and more.

Helen Slayton-Hughes at the special screening of Netflix's "The Curse Of Bridge Hollow" on Oct. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

However, Slayton-Hughes is best known for her role as the often-grumpy court stenographer Ethel Beavers in "Parks and Recreation," which aired from 2009 to 2015.

According to IMDb, Slayton-Hughes is survived by her four children and six grandchildren.