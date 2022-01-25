Paris Hilton says she ‘cannot wait’ to have a baby with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have big plans for the future.

After getting married in front of friends Kim Kardashian West, Paula Abdul and more stars in a beautiful November 2021 wedding, the couple appeared on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna and talked about their plans to start a family.

Paris Hilton (L) and Carter Reum lean in for a kiss during an episode of "Paris in Love." Chelsea Lauren / Peacock

"We cannot wait," Hilton shared on Tuesday. "We are so excited for that."

In November 2019, Hilton started dating Reum after they met at a "Halloween party years ago." She said going out with him back then was "very romantic" because she felt like a schoolgirl all over again.

"It felt like being back in high school, like all giddy and just like excited," she said, "and it's still the same."

In February 2021, the two lovebirds got engaged after Reum popped the question during a romantic stroll on the beach. When asked how she knew the "Shortcut Your Startup" author was the one, Hilton said that she had no doubt in her mind because everything felt "so right" with him.

"I feel like we were just soulmates and meant to be so I'm just so excited to have found you, baby," she told her hubby.

Reum added, "I think we have a good idea by now."

Hilton, who has been engaged three times before, has been documenting her love story with Reum in their new reality TV show, "Paris in Love." The show premiered on Peacock in November and it's set to air its two-episode wedding finale on Thursday.

Paris Hilton (L) and Carter Reum are pictured in their wedding attire during an episode of "Paris in Love." Jose Villa / Peacock

"It's been the most incredible time of my life," Hilton said about marrying the entrepreneur. "I'm so excited for this next chapter and to find my perfect partner."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer also talked about her relationship with Reum in a September 2020 interview with People.

“We just had this incredible chemistry,” she said. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

"Before, I don’t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can’t let someone else in," Hilton continued. "I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be.”