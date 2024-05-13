Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie confirm they're reuniting in a new reality show

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are returning to their reality TV roots.

After much speculation, the longtime pals and "Simple Life" co-stars just confirmed that they're reuniting for a new TV show.

The two stars dropped the news on Monday in a joint video announcement on Instagram. The short clip begins by showing a fuzzy TV screen. Heavy static prevents a picture from coming through but suddenly, a song plays.

"Sanasa, Sanasa," Hilton and Richie sing over and over again until they're nearly screaming the word. This three-syllable sound was a long-running inside joke on their E! show "The Simple Life," which they sang at random points, often bursting into laughter.

At the end of the brief clip, the stars say "hi" and "hey" to each other.

"New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock," the caption read.

Hilton and Richie starred together in "The Simple Life" E! reality TV series called "The Simple Life" from 2003 to 2007. The show followed the two socialites as they gave up their lavish lifestyles to work manual labor jobs that didn't pay much. Naturally, hilarity ensued.

Once fans heard that the dynamic duo would be reuniting for another show, they took to the comments section of their Instagram announcement to express their excitement.

“STAHPPPPPPPP,” “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote.

“Oh. My. God!!!!!!!!” dancer Julianne Hough commented.

Another fan left the following reaction: “The OGs of reality show!! The real celebrities we love!! Yaaaas!! Can’t wait queens.”

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton in "The Simple Life" in 2003. Alamy Stock Photo

For years, fans of the show have been hoping for a reboot of some sort. In 2018, Hilton reflected on her "Simple Life" experience while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, calling it "so much fun," but said she was too busy "focusing on all (her) businesses" to explore a reboot.

Hilton and Richie have remained friends as their lives changed in the 17 years since the show was on the air. Richie has two sons with husband Joel Madden. She's taken screen acting roles and launched a fashion brand, House of Harlow.

Hilton recently welcomed her second child, a daughter, with husband Carter Reum, and has become a DJ in addition to continuing her reality TV presence.

They have posted several throwback photos on social media over the years. Hilton, in 2022, shared a video montage of her and Richie saying "sanasa" over and over again on "The Simple Life."

During an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb in April 2024, Richie addressed the possibility of a reboot of "The Simple Life."

"We actually spoke recently about the fact that it's been 20 years and should we do something to celebrate it... We're chatting about it," she said.

In recent weeks, both Hilton and Richie also posted photo montages of their friendship on Instagram, captioning the post with their nicknames from "The Simple Life: "From Day 1: Sill and Bill."