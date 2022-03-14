What to read, watch and listen to after seeing 'The Thing About Pam'

"The Thing About Pam," an NBC limited series starring Renée Zellweger, is the latest in a series of projects to center the story of Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer who almost got away with her crimes.

Hupp was first the focal point of a 2016 Dateline episode, appropriately entitled “Stranger Than Fiction,” and then a 2019 podcast.

Zellweger listened to the podcast and was instantly riveted by the story's twists. More than riveted, actually: In "The Thing About Pam," she found her next major project. A few hours in the makeup chair later, and Zellweger transformed into Hupp for the series, which she also executive produced.

If you’ve already started "The Thing About Pam" and are looking to do a deep dive into the rest of the story, we’ve rounded up all of the books, podcasts and documentaries to check out in between episodes of the new NBC show.

The real Pamela Hupp testifying in court. NBC

Hold on. Who is Pam Hupp and what exactly did she do?

It takes "The Thing About Pam" six episodes to tell Hupp's story — but we'll briefly condense its many twists and turns below.

In 2011, Hupp murdered Betsy Faria, a woman she claimed was her best friend, in a bid to collect a $150,000 life insurance payout. Hupp successfully framed Betsy’s husband, Russ Faria, for the crime. Russ was sentenced to life in prison and served three years before an appeal and retrial set him free.

Hupp was convicted for carrying out the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger, allegedly in a bid to direct attention from herself in the re-investigation of Faria's murder. Currently serving life in prison, Hupp was charged with Faria’s murder in 2021.

Released in 2016, this episode of NBC's "Dateline" focuses on Faria's murder. In fact, the "Dateline" episode only touches on a portion of Hupp's crimes. The hour and a half-long episode came out about three months after Hupp killed Gumpenberger, and doesn't mention the murder for which Hupp was convicted.

Another through-line between Hupp-centric projects? Keith Morrison narrated this "Dateline" episode, and returned to narrate the ensuing podcast and TV show.

Zellweger jokingly blamed Morrison's compelling narration on the podcast for her desire to create a scripted series about Hupp. "I'm quite sure it's your fault. Your telling of the story was so compelling that I listened to the entire thing, from the first episode to the final, in one sitting, on a road trip," Zellweger told Morrison on a bonus episode of "The Thing About Pam" podcast.

Where to watch: NBC.com.

Listen: "The Thing About Pam"

If you're looking for a podcast that will make long drives or chores seem suddenly more appealing, then NBC "Dateline" podcast is for you.

This episodic series presents a compelling look into Hupp's crimes, touching on the minute details and their broader implications for the criminal justice system. "Over and over again, I just kept asking the question: 'How?'" Zellweger told Morrison of Hupp's tactics on "The Thing About Pam."

Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts

Read: "Bone Deep" by Charles Henry Bosworth and Joel Schwartz

Published in 2022, "Bone Deep: Untangling the Twisted True Story of the Tragic Betsy Faria Murder Case" is a thorough analysis of Faria's murder from the perspective of someone who knows it better than most.

Co-author Schwartz represented Faria's husband, Russ, in his 2013 trial, and later fought for his client's release after he was wrongfully convicted of murder. It doesn't get more "insider perspective" than "Bone Deep."

Read: "Pam Hupp: Death 'Insured'" by Rebecca F. Pittman

If it's details you're after, then details you shall find in this true crime book. "Pam Hupp: Death 'Insured'" by true crime writer Rebecca F. Pittman is packed with exclusive interviews from prosecuting attorneys; law enforcement agencies; members of the press; and members of Faria's family. You'll walk away with a holistic understanding of how Hupp got away with murder — at first.