‘Criminal Minds’ star Paget Brewster on rejecting injections and surgery as she gets older

Paget Brewster is looking forward to 2023 and accepting any aging that lies ahead.

In a tweet on Sunday, Jan. 1, the "Criminal Minds" star acknowledged the difficulty of "getting older," but remained steadfast in her decision to age naturally.

"I’m excited about 2023!" she wrote. "It’s hard getting older and not doing injections or surgery but I choose that. I’m older. I’m still hard working, inquisitive and sexy. Very sexy."

The New Year's Day tweet was met with nearly 2 million views and several responses calling the 53-year-old "sexy," "gorgeous" and "an awesome human being."

Others shared proud photos that embraced "aging gracefully," showing off gray hair and stunning smiles.

In July 2022, Brewster shared a selfie of her rocking gray hair, admitting she'd felt pressure to color it, but ultimately admires her look.

"I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks," she wrote. "We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please."

In recent years, more women in Hollywood have made the decision to embrace all that comes with aging, including naturally gray or white hair.

At the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July 2021, Andie MacDowell, 64, and Jodie Foster, 60, both showed off their latest hair colors.

Foster was spotted on the red carpet with subtle gray strands amid her brown locks. Meanwhile, the actor's wife, Alexandra Hedison, donned a salt-and-pepper style.

MacDowell's silver mane of curls created a dreamy look for her appearance at the premiere of “Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine).”

While on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in February 2021, MacDowell discussed her decision to grow out her gray hair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t coloring my hair ... and then you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And the idea that I could look badass really appealed to me,” she said.

“So I went for it and I’m enjoying it,” MacDowell added.

“Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry also capitalized on the time spent quarantined to try the natural gray look. The 44-year-old shared a stunning photo on Instagram in August 2020, showing off her dark curls with a hint of gray.

“This is me,” she captioned the photo.

