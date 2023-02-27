Turns out "Outer Banks" is just as memorable off set as it is on TV, according to the cast. The series, set in North Carolina and various locales in the Caribbean and central and South America, was mostly filmed on location.

The cast tells TODAY.com that led to some "wild elements," quite literally — especially in Barbados, where parts of Seasons Two and Three were filmed.

Here's a peek at where the third season of "Outer Banks" was filmed, and stories that happened on set.

Season 3 of 'Outer Banks' was partially filmed in Barbados, including Poguelandia

For a recap, in Season Two of "Outer Banks," Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and John B (Chase Stokes) end up in Barbados after escaping from North Carolina, running away from murder charges.

The island of Barbados is the backdrop for the show's Caribbean settings. That means the real Poguelandia — or the deserted island where the Pogues end up at the end of Season Two — is in Barbados.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope in the show, recalls an unforgettable unscripted moment that came while filming in a national park in Barbados.

"We were sitting there (in the national park). We look up in this huge canopy and it's beautiful out there," Daviss says.

"And then Rudy (Pankow, who plays J.J.) is like, 'Hey, a monkey!" he continues. Daviss says one monkey quickly turned into 60 monkeys. "They were just running through our crew," he says.

But was it actually filmed in the Outer Banks? It's complicated

The show is called Outer Banks, and is meant to be set in the coastal region of North Carolina comprised of "quaint towns and sleepy fishing villages," as the region's tourism page describes.

However, the beaches you're seeing "Outer Banks" are not actually in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The show is actually filmed in Charleston, South Carolina.

That wasn't always the plan. Show creator Jonas Pate grew up in North Carolina and originally wanted to shoot in Wilmington, he told the Fayetteville Observer.

However, production decided to move filming locations in response to North Carolina’s 2016 House Bill 2 legislation, which said transgender people were required to use the bathrooms of the sex they had been assigned at birth. The controversial bill was repeated. in 2017.

For Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, the times that stuck out to her most were moments on set was the golden hour, whether in South Carolina or Barbados.

"It would just be so magical and then you just get to step back and look around at these people you get to share this really cool experience with, and you feel ultimate gratitude," Cline says.