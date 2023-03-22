See the original ‘Power Rangers’ reunite in the trailer for the 30th anniversary special

The Power Rangers are back!

Netflix is bringing back the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” cast for a 30th anniversary special, titled “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,” premiering April 19.

The Netflix special features many of original, beloved heroes, including the Blue Ranger Billy Cranston (David Yost), the first Black Ranger Zack Taylor (Walter E. Jones) and Barbara Goodson, the voice of villain Rita Repulsa. It also includes Catherine Sutherland, the second Pink Ranger; Steve Cardenas, the second Red Ranger; Karan Ashley, the second Yellow Ranger; and Johnny Yong Bosch, the second Black Ranger. In the special, the Rangers reunite to fight Rita Repulsa, who is revealed to have killed Trini, the original Yellow Power Ranger.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” premiered in 1993 on Fox Kids and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon. The live-action superhero series was based on “Super Sentai,” a Japanese tokusatsu franchise, and ended after three seasons in 1995. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” premiered in 1995 and featured Yost and Goodson.

Yost has acted in several other “Power Rangers” works including “Power Rangers Zeo,” “Life After Power Rangers,” “Power Rangers: Rise of the Ninja” and the upcoming “Power Rangers Dino Fury.” His other work includes “Degenerate,” “Ladykiller” and “After Diff’rent Strokes: When the Laughter Stopped.”

Jones first joined the franchise in 1993 with “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” and has acted in other Power Rangers works such as “Power Rangers Lost Galaxy,” “Power Rangers Wild Force” and “Life After Power Rangers.” Jones’ portfolio also includes “House Party,” “Warrior,” “Chronicle” and “Fighting.”

Voice actor Goodson voiced Rita Repulsa in several other Power Rangers works after the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” series such as “Power Rangers Wild Force,” “Power Rangers Zeo” and “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.” Goodson has also lent her voice to “Akira,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.”

One notable absence is late actor Jason David Frank, the actor who played Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger and White Ranger, who died in November 2022.

Check out the trailer below.