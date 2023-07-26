Meryl Streep is Suspect No. 1 in 'Only Murders' Season 3 trailer

The Season Three trailer of "Only Murders in the Building" has finally been released.

The clip, which dropped on July 26, shows Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short solving another crime after they realize that the leading man, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in Oliver's (Short) play has dropped dead on stage on the opening night of his big Broadway return.

Confused as to what happened, Gomez's character, Mabel, suggests that she, Oliver and Charles (Martin) put their detective hats back on to solve the case themselves, just like they did in Season One and Two of “Only Murders in the Building.”

"Who are we without a homicide?" Mabel says in the trailer to a grunting Oliver.

The scene then cuts to Detective Williams, played by Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who gives the trio their first clue.

While busting in on rehearsals, she tells the entire cast that "the killer is someone in this room," leading many to believe that it might be Meryl Streep’s character, Loretta Durkin, who wasn't exactly on the best terms with the victim or Ashley Park's character, Kimber, who Charles refers to as the "TikTok addicted starlet."

Whatever the case may be, the trio agrees to start a new podcast about "homicide," in hopes that they may find Ben's killer.

"Finding this killer is the only way you'll have a show," Mabel tells Oliver in the trailer.

However, it doesn't sound so easy. While trying to track down the murderer, Mabel somehow ends up in a wedding dress and Charles gets locked in a closet.

Not to mention that their dynamic starts to shift once Mabel starts investigating the case with Tobert, played by Jesse Williams, behind Charles and Oliver's backs.

There are also a few surprise appearances from Tina Fey and Matthew Broderick in the trailer, causing many fans to be amped for the Aug. 8 return of "Only Murders in the Building."

"The cast keeps getting more awesome! Can’t wait for the new season!" one person commented on YouTube.

Another said, "Can’t wait!! Martin, Short and Gomez are magic. Streep and Rudd too? Any more surprises? More than likely!!!"