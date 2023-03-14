Who needs Sherlock Holmes when you could have Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage, the mystery-solving trio of "Only Murders in the Building?'

The hit Hulu show aired its second season finale last summer, setting things up perfectly for Season Three. Our Manhattan apartment-dwelling podcasters just accidentally found their next case.

With new episodes on the horizon, we're breaking down everything we know about Season Three so far and catching you up on how Season Two ended.

How does Season 2 of 'Only Murders' end?

After solving their last major murder mystery in the Season Two finale, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) seem to be looking forward to a bit of peace and quiet.

Instead, they get another mysterious death.

Here's how they get to that point. Oliver, at the end of Season Two, jumps at the chance to direct a Broadway play. The finale fast forwards a year to opening night, during which Oliver tries to give his leading man Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) a pep talk backstage.

The star shrugs him off and says, "Look I'm good, OK? I'm gonna rock this place. It's the other guy you need to talk to."

The other guy he's referring to? His co-star, Charles.

The tension between the two actors is palpable. Charles ominously tells Ben, "Be smart, stay away from her, without specifying who she is.

"Why? What are you gonna do?" Ben asks.

"Ben, I know what you did," Charles replies, walking away.

As the play opens, Ben starts speaking then suddenly drops to the ground and collapses, blood flowing from his mouth. Oliver calls for help. Charles storms the stage and says, "He's not moving!"

"You've got to be f----- kidding me," Mabel says from the audience as she realizes that she and her pals were in the presence of another murder mystery.

Meryl Streep makes an appearance in Season 3's first trailer

On March 12, Hulu shared a short trailer for the upcoming season. In the clip, Oliver asks Mabel, "Is this really happening again?"

"Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?" she replies.

Mabel then asks Charles if he's up for solving another mystery — of course, he says yes.

One of this season's most anticipated guest stars, Meryl Streep, makes a brief but spirited appearance in the clip, too. Her character has an outburst during what appears to be a table read for a play.

There's no release date for Season 3 just yet

Hulu hasn't released a premiere date for the show just yet, but filming did begin earlier this year, per cast photographs, so we're one step closer to new episodes.

The Season 3 cast is even more star-studded

It looks like Season Three will have even more star power than the last two, if that's even possible.

In January, Gomez revealed that Streep is joining the cast by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the actor on set.

Not much is known about Streep's character so far, but the IMDB page for the show does note that she appears in at least one episode of the upcoming season.

After appearing in the Season Two finale, Paul Rudd is returning as a guest star this season. Everyone's favorite amateur detectives will be solving the murder of his character, Ben. Per IMDB, he will appear in at least two episodes.

Rudd recently sat down with TODAY's Willie Geist to talk about his role on the show. He described the moment he was asked to guest star as "thrilling."

"For a comedy fan like myself, (working with) Martin Short and Steve Martin, that's Mount Rushmore ... So to get to work with them was, I mean, I still kind of can't believe it," he said.

"Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park will also appear in at least one episode as a character named Kimber. The star filmed a TikTok skit with Gomez and Short while they were having fun together on set.

During an interview with E! News, Park revealed a small detail about her role: She'll play "a Broadway ingénue." (Park is a real life Broadway star).

"Grey's Anatomy" mainstay Jesse Williams will have a recurring role on the show. Per Variety, the actor will play a documentarian intrigued by this season's murder case.

This might be one of Steve Martin's last projects

Last August, Martin hinted that he might retire from acting when "Only Murders in the Building" comes to a close. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old said that he's not exactly chasing down work these days.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it,” he said.

Martin said he wants to prioritize spending time with wife Anne Stringfield and their 10-year-old daughter.

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” he said. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”