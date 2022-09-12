Let the countdown to the return of "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," and "Chicago Fire" begin. All three shows return in September 2022.

The Dick Wolf-created procedurals, called One Chicago, are set in an interconnected universe, with characters popping in and out of franchises.

TODAY sat down with stars from all three franchises for a preview as to what to expect.

When do 'Chicago P.D.,' 'Chicago Fire,' and 'Chicago Med' premiere?

The "One Chicago" shows have the same release date: Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"Chicago Med" begins Season Eight at 8 p.m. ET.

"Chicago Fire” begins Season 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

"Chicago P.D." begins Season 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

All three "One Chicago" shows will be available for next-day streaming on NBC.com, the NBC app and Peacock.

"Chicago Fire" star Christian Stole described a premiere night cast ritual.

"We used to get together and watch it at somebody's house. I think it would be up to the newer cast members to to have the motivation to put something like that together. Some of us are close to retirement age, and we're kind of coasting when it comes to things like that," he joked.

CHICAGO FIRE -- "Hold on Tight" Episode 1101 -- Pictured: Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo. Adrian S Burrows Sr / NBC

Fans await the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer from 'Chicago P.D.'

Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving “Chicago P.D” after 10 years on the show as Det. Jay Halstead. No word yet on how the series will write him off, but his fellow cast members say they already miss him.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar joined "Chicago P.D." this season, and said that Soffer has been like a mentor, just as his character was a mentor for Aguilar's.

“It’s been like art imitating life in a way, because Jesse and I became really good friends and he’s been like a mentor for me,” Aguilar said. “The same way he took in the character, he took me in as well.

“He’s a brilliant human being and I’m gonna miss him,” Aguilar continued.

Nick Gehlfuss plays Jay Halstead's brother Nick on "Chicago Med," and said he was shocked by the news of Soffer's departure.

“It was surprising to hear that he’s leaving. There will be a void. But that’s the nature of this industry, and that’s just what happens. But I will certainly miss him. But we have a relationship to carry outside of all this that we will,” Gehlfuss said.

The stars preview what else to expect from their shows

'Chicago Fire'

CHICAGO FIRE -- "Hold on Tight" Episode 1101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett -- Adrian S Burrows Sr / NBC

Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett on "Chicago Fire," said next season will be "explosive," or "typical 'Fire.'"

"'Fire' had an incredible finale with the Stellaride wedding. Hello, we've been waiting for years. And then at the very end, you know, we have this sort of mystery guys show up, I wager that it's just a fan, an uber fan who wants to see Taylor (Kinney) with his shirt off," Killmer said.

‘Chicago Med’

CHICAGO MED -- "How Do You Begin to Count the Losses" Episode 801 -- Pictured: Brian Tee as Ethan Choi . George Burns Jr. / NBC

Gehlfuss said "Med" picks off where last season left off: "Will's apartment is on fire, and we will have some familiar faces from the family and will also introduce new people on our show," he said.

"Who knows if we'll get out of that burning building. We'll see if our friends on fire can help us do that," he added, teasing that one character has to make a "life-changing decision."

‘Chicago P.D.’

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Let it Bleed" Episode 1001 -- Pictured: (l-r) LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight. Lori Allen / NBC

"P.D." will feature a few shakeups following the death of informant Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) in last season's finale. Aguilar's Dante Torres joins the team and Soffer's Jay Halstead is expected to depart.

"It's been so beautiful to come into a group of actors that have been on 10 seasons and still have the same energy and enthusiasm and respect for the work to make a better everything," Aguilar said.