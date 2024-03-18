Julia Fox and Law Roach are teaming up to host “OMG Fashun”, a new E! fashion competition series.

Fox is an actor and "it girl" who recently detailed her life experiences in the memoir “Circle the Drain.” Roach is a celebrity stylist who announced his retirement in 2023, with the exception of styling his longtime friend, Zendaya.

“I am definitely, 100,000% retiring. Nobody can say what’s forever and what will happen, but at this moment, and in my mind, I’m definitely retiring from celebrity styling. I’m not retiring from fashion, because I love it so much. But styling, in the way that I’ve been of service to other people, I’m retiring from that,” he told The Cut in 2023.

After leaving celebrity styling, it appears “OMG Fashun” is the next step in Roach’s career. Here’s what to know about the show, which aims to “break the rules and redefine cool,” per the press release.

When does ‘OMG Fashun’ premiere?

Two episodes of the show air on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with news episodes dropping weekly.

Law Roach. Sophy Holland / E! Entertainment

What is the premise of the show?

Each episode, three designers (called “disruptors)” craft a design for Julia Fox — their “ultimate muse,” per the show. The line refers to Fox’s oft-memed line about her work in the movie “Uncut Gems”: “I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote ‘Uncut Gems.’”

Themes include “designs to honor Julia’s dual persona: motherly saint and provocative sinner” and looks using materials from “Mother Earth.”

Julia Fox. Sophy Holland / E! Entertainment

“Using materials and techniques that would make fashion’s so-called gatekeepers squirm, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look is crowned the winner of the competition,” the press release reads.

Winners will receive a $10,000 cash prize and have their garment modeled by Fox.

Who else is included on the show?

Guest judges include former “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ star Phaedra Parks, actor Tommy Dorfman from the hit Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” comedian Pretty Vee, "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Violet Chachki, model Wisdom Kaye and editor-in-chief of Nylon magazine, Lauren McCarthy.