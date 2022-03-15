Former President Barack Obama is taking on a new role: narrator of a nature documentary.

Obama, 60, will present a new five-part Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks,” which explores the wildlife and landscapes of natural areas in the U.S. and around the world.

“This is a journey through the natural wonders of our shared birthright,” Obama says in the show’s official trailer.

The trailer features breathtaking footage of animals large and small, including hippos, elephants, whales, exotic insects and fish.

The series, coming to Netflix April 13, will include footage filmed in Monterey Bay, California, Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the rainforests of Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, the Chilean Patagonia, and other locations.

Obama took several actions to protect American national areas during his presidency, including signing the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009, which protected millions of acres of federal wilderness.

The upcoming docuseries is co-produced by Higher Ground Productions, the media production company launched by Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018.