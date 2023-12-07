Norman Lear, the accomplished sitcom producer who died Dec. 5 at the age of 101, left behind an impressive legacy of beloved TV shows that entertained audiences and made them think.

Lear’s relevance in advancing discussions around a litany of social and political issues is unparalleled and can’t be understated. A dominant force on the small screen, particularly in the 1970s, Lear managed to walk the tightrope of garnering laughs while also addressing topics that had long been considered taboo and off-limits in a comedic forum like a sitcom. He changed the face of television and what could be done on it, setting the stage for scores of shows that came after him.

Norman Lear on the set of one of the "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" reenactments of some of his most famous sitcom episodes. Eric McCandless / Disney via Getty Images

Think about this: Lear's shows were so enduring that live reenactments of multiple episodes aired decades later on multiple occasions. That speaks to their popularity and ability to transcend time.

Let’s take a look at some of the groundbreaking shows that Lear brought to TV screens.

'All in the Family'

This pioneering sitcom was Lear’s signature show and is considered by many to be the best sitcom ever. Airing for nine seasons from 1971 until 1979, Carroll O’Connor headlined this series about outspoken working-class bigot Archie Bunker, who took issue with anyone who didn’t share his views. The comedy broke barriers by tackling subjects never addressed on sitcoms before, including racism, the Vietnam War, women’s rights, abortion, religion and homosexuality.

(From top left) Rob Reiner, Jean Stapleton, Carroll O'Connor and Sally Struthers all played vital roles in helping "All in the Family" become a critical and commercial success. Courtesy of Everett Collection

The show was not a smash from its inception, but it found its footing and won 22 Emmy Awards, including four for outstanding comedy series.

While “All in the Family” was a hit in its own right, it also led to several spinoffs, including “Archie Bunker’s Place,” which featured O’Connor reprising his role for four more seasons.

'Maude'

Before a generation of fans grew up watching the late Bea Arthur on “The Golden Girls,” she shined on “Maude,” which was one of those “All in the Family” spinoffs. Arthur played the title character, a cousin of Archie’s wife, Edith, on the series, which lasted six seasons from 1972 to 1978.

Bea Arthur in a scene from "Maude" in 1973. CBS via Getty Images

The show is famous for its episodes about Maude having an abortion, before Roe v. Wade was passed. Like “All in the Family,” “Maude” didn’t shy away from controversial topics viewers did not previously see mentioned on comedies, including storylines that dealt with topics such as alcoholism, suicide and marijuana possession.

'The Jeffersons'

One of the hallmarks of Lear's shows was having an outspoken character, and “The Jeffersons” was no different in this landmark entry in his portfolio. Another “All in the Family” spinoff, the comedy focused on ill-tempered New York City dry cleaner George Jefferson, played by Sherman Hemsley, and his more down-to-aearth wife, Louise, played by Isabel Sanford.

"The Jeffersons," featured Sherman Hemsley (bottom, second from right) and an interracial couple, played by Franklin Cover and Roxie Roker (top left). CBS via Getty Images

The show was hugely popular and ran for 253 episodes over 11 seasons from 1975 until 1985. “The Jeffersons” presented a successful Black family on TV in a time before it would crystallize with “The Cosby Show.” “The Jeffersons” is also remembered for the Jeffersons’ upstairs neighbors, an interracial couple played by Franklin Cover and Roxie Roker.

In addition, Marla Gibbs won raves for playing Florence, the Jeffersons’ sassy maid who got laughs for her penchant for insulting George.

'Good Times'

Before “The Jeffersons,” Lear focused on another Black family on “Good Times,” which spun off from “Maude” and ran for six seasons between 1974 and 1979. The Evans family lived in the projects of Chicago and struggled to get by, with the show focusing on subjects that were prevalent among the poor, with many punchlines and storylines revolving around the family's dire financial situation.

A Season Six photo of the cast of "Good Times." Note a young Janet Jackson (top left). Everett Collection

While the series dove into key social matters, it would turn Jimmie Walker into a star, with his “Dy-no-mite!” catchphrase often obscuring the topics being addressed. The series is also remembered for introducing a young Janet Jackson when she joined the cast late in its run.

'One Day at a Time'

This two-time Emmy-winning comedy aired for nine seasons from 1975 until 1984. It revolved around a divorced Indianapolis woman, played by Bonnie Franklin, raising her two teenage daughters, and often dug in on women’s issues. The show, which also starred Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips, would be rebooted in 2017, with Lear serving as producer.

(Clockwise from left): "One Day at a Time" stars Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli. CBS via Getty Images

'Sanford and Son'

This Redd Foxx vehicle premiered in 1972 and ended in 1977 after six seasons. Foxx played Fred Sanford, a loudmouthed junk dealer in Los Angeles who often schemed to make big money, to no avail, while his son, played by Demond Wilson, did his best to keep him in check. The show also featured several running gags, including one where Fred feigns having a heart attack.

Redd Foxx (left) and Demond Wilson on "Sanford and Son." NBC

“Sanford and Son” garnered spectacular ratings for the majority of its run and, like most of Lear's shows, enjoyed a popular second life in reruns. It was also revived for a brief run in 1980-1981 as "Sanford," making it one of TV's earlier reboots, although Wilson did not appear in that show.