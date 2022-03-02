‘Euphoria’ star Nika King on portraying the mom of a drug addict: 'I was born to play this role'

As Rue experiences the pain of withdrawal, her every word is laced with hurt. The camera often flashes to Gia’s face — tears streaming down her cheeks — as Rue shoves her mother, details her ideation of suicide and eventually sprints out of the car into traffic instead of going to rehab. The final shot shows Leslie, sitting hunched over at her kitchen table in the early hours of the morning, exhausted.

Then, the door opens, implying Rue has finally returned home. By the season finale, Rue says in a voice-over that she is clean and stays that way for the rest of the school year.

While King was mostly missing from that episode, she believes Leslie is doing well at the end of season two. She sees Leslie's overall character arc as growth towards prioritizing self care and "trying to save something in the tank for Gia."

“I do not take this lightly, I do not go into this thinking, ‘Oh it’s just a role, it’s just acting.’ No, I understand the gravity of addiction.” King

“Because Rue is sober and healthy and has a clear mind, I think Leslie ultimately is in a good space,” King said. “Maybe she’s somewhere with Gia, having an outing, giving her some quality time. And I think for season three, I hope to see us be a family and kind of go through some normalcy.

"But once again, you never know with Sam," she added, referring to "Euphoria" director Sam Levinson.

Even after their tumultuous experiences, King still believes there is hope for reconciliation between mother and daughter.

“I think Rue and Leslie are going to be OK,” King said. “At the end of the day, this is her mother, and there’s nothing like a mother’s love, and the fact that Rue seems to want to be sober, Leslie is going to support her 100%.”

Preparing for the role

While Ubach’s Suze often brings moments of levity and comic relief, King’s time on the screen explores the depth and limits of a “mother’s love.” While King herself doesn’t have children, she said she finds this wellspring from witnessing her sisters’ and friends’ relationships with their children.

“They’re not going through what Leslie’s going through but I can still, you know, talk with them about dealing with teenage problems,” King said.

Before filming intense scenes with Zendaya and Reid, they each prepare separately. Everyone has their own process inside their trailers — for King, it entails a meditation in the morning.

Upon arrival, the actors bring a “heaviness” to the set, a palpable sobriety felt by even the crew, King said.

“What we’re about to do is important, so we want to make sure that we stay in the moment,” she said.

With every take, the trio aims to “elevate” the scene, King said, tapping into new emotional depths that result in the signature rawness that has made “Euphoria” so special to so many.

“That’s done because we trust each other,” King said. “We know that no matter what happens in this scene, we’re still going to be family, we’re still going to hug and tell each other ‘We love you.’ So it’s about serving the characters."