Everyone's favorite early aughts duo, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, are making a big comeback — but maybe not in the way you might expect.

After the pair dropped a joint video confirming their return to television 20 years after their hit show, “The Simple Life,” aired 20 years ago, Richie spoke to TODAY.com about what to expect while at the Dominick Hotel, where she was promoting ResortPass.

“Some of my favorite things to do are to get a cabana and hang with my girlfriends," she says. “Have a little drink by the pool, live, laugh and love."

Maybe the next friend she'll sip a "little drink" with will be her longtime friend, Paris Hilton. The two are collaborating on a new show.

Though she kept a tight lip, Richie says the show is “not necessarily” a reality television series, as fans predicted following the Instagram announcement. “It’ll be something new but we’re very excited,” she added.

"Oh, I wish I could share more," she said. "I cannot right now but we’re so excited to shoot it. It’s been 20 years since we worked together and we’re just excited to create something really special."

The buzzy social clip begins with a fuzzy TV screen with heavy static, but fans of "The Simple Life" recognized Richie and Hilton's famous little ditty, “Sanasa, Sanasa."

Richie said the meaning of the song will be addressed in the new project, which is set to be released on Peacock.

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton in "The Simple Life" in 2003. Alamy Stock Photo

"You will hear more about (the song)," she said. "That’s what I will tell you."

The duo starred in “The Simple Life,” E! reality TV series, from 2003 to 2007. In it, they traded in their elite socialite lifestyles for blue collar jobs.

When asked if the new show would focus on their joint adventures again, or follow their lives now as mothers, Richie replied that the show would be “truly none of that at all.”

Richie, who shares Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden, says her two teens have seen "The Simple Life", but primarily through social media.

“I guess people are watching it on TikTok, so they’re watching it,” she says. “All their friends are watching it.”

As for her own presence on TikTok, Richie has been releasing music videos for original songs that have garnered millions of views, and also leaving fans puzzled.

Sharing under the rapper name Nikki Fre$h, Richie's songs talk about crystals, energy, sustainability and bees, to name a few themes.

"You know, it’s really funny. So, I shot this show, 'Nikki Fre$h, which is a comedy show. I shot it for Quibi and it came out in 2020. Quibi is sadly no longer, but I’m very proud of that show. I wrote the show. I wrote all of the music," she said.

Richie explained the end of each episode included a music video for her character's songs. Those have now been making a resurgence on TikTok.

"I’ve been diving into it as well and it’s just really nice to have it see it get this second life and this second wave," she said.

When asked if she would be dropping new music any time soon, Richie kept fans on their toes.

“You know what, Nikki Fre$h comes out when she wants to come out,” Richie said. “I don’t see her retiring anytime soon.”