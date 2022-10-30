Nicole Richie shares adorable Halloween throwback photo of herself with Paris Hilton

Nicole Richie is celebrating Halloween weekend with a picture that fans of “The Simple Life” will love.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the fashion designer and television personality, 41, uploaded a throwback black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed her and best friend Paris Hilton posing in fairy costumes.

“Happy Halloween,” she captioned the snap that seemed to be taken when the two longtime friends were teenagers.

Hilton, 41, commented on the post with a fitting reference to their early 2000s show, “The Simple Life.”

“Sana saa! Love you Bill,” she wrote. “Sanasa” was a phrase the two hilariously and randomly repeated to each other on the show. They referred to each other as Bill and Sill in the episodes.

Richie also shared multiple pictures to her Instagram stories of fans dressing up as her and Hilton during their “Simple Life” days for Halloween.

“The Simple Life” aired on Fox from 2003 to 2005 before it moved to E! for its final two seasons. The last episode of the hit series aired in 2007. The show followed the two socialites as they temporarily put their glamorous lives to the side and worked manual labor jobs.

Since it ended, Richie and Hilton have spoken about the status of their friendship throughout the years. Although the two rarely make public appearances together, they still support each other.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie at Hilton's 2021 wedding. Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Nov. 11, 2021, Hilton tied the knot with venture capitalist Carter Reum and documented the nuptials for her Peacock reality series titled “Paris in Love.” (Peacock is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

A couple months later, the businesswoman shared a clip from the show of her reception on social media.

The video showed Richie embracing Hilton and congratulating her. “I love you so much,” Richie told her childhood friend. “It’s such a beautiful night.”

When the two were asked to take a photo together, Richie joked and called it “Our wedding photo.”

As they posed, both repeated “Sill and Bill” and “Sanasa!”

While speaking to the camera, Hilton said, “I’m so happy to have Nicole here with me on my big day. We’ve been friends since we were 2 years old. I love her so much and it just means so much to me that she’s here. Sanasa Sanasa!”

For the caption, Hilton wrote, “Sill & Bill Forever Thank you @NicoleRichie for sharing my special day with me. Love you! 🤗 #Sanasa.”

According to E! News, the two previously reunited in 2018, Hilton and Richie were photographed chatting and sharing a hug at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

After seeing the pictures, fans immediately asked for a reboot of “The Simple Life,” At the time, the show’s official Twitter page —which has since been deleted — tweeted, “It’s the reunion of the decade! @ParisHilton & @NicoleRichie together again. Fingers crossed for a Simple Life reboot!”

Their reunion came a few years after Richie opened up about her friendship with Hilton during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

When a caller asked Richie to reveal the last time she talked to Hilton, she replied, “Paris is somebody that’s been in my life since day one. And so I haven’t spoken to her in awhile, technically.

She continued, “But, if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don’t necessarily have to talk to every day. It’s somebody that you can call when you need them and they’re just gonna be there.”