‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan shares throwback photo from her waitress days

While Lady Whistledown believes that “marrying above one’s station is an art form indeed,” there’s something to be said for elevating one’s station without a wedding at all.

Case in point: Just a few years ago, Nicola Coughlan, who plays “Bridgerton’s” Penelope Featherington (aka the woman behind Whistledown’s gossip pages), struggled to make ends meet, not realizing that one day she'd be starring in a wildly popular Netflix period drama.

"This is a picture of me from six years ago when I was a waitress," the 35-year-old wrote alongside a throwback photo she shared on Instagram Sunday. "I remember taking it and joking about how bad my hair looked cos I hadn’t been able to afford to get it done in months. During this time I was so desperate to be acting and unsure that I would ever get to. I was really broke and really disheartened."

And the reason she's revisiting those days on social media now is to count her blessings — and to offer hope to others who might find themselves struggling with where they are now.

Nicola Coughlan stars as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

"Just sharing because I’m so deeply grateful of all the things I’ve been lucky enough to do since this picture was taken," she continued. "I’m in constant disbelief at the good fortune I’ve had, the people I worked with, and the people I’m about (to) work with."

Coughlan, who also stars in the British teen sitcom "Derry Girls," explained that she'd "never take a moment of this for granted."

And to those still hoping for their own big break, she added, "Follow ya dreams kids."