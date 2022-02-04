Nicki Minaj's Adele impression is the stuff of legend

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Nicki Minaj really loves Adele.

The “Anaconda” rapper dropped a fantastic impression of the beloved “Easy on Me” singer while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Thursday night.

Minaj showed off her talents after she and Corden discussed how Adele performed Minaj’s hit “Monster” when she appeared on Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment in 2016.

“That made my day, my year,” Minaj said. “I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing.”

Corden then asked Minaj if she could do her impression of the Grammy winner, who recently postponed her planned Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. She didn’t skip a beat.

“In order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right? Because the thing is, normally, everybody knows my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady. A rich white lady, right?” she said, sounding exactly like Adele and even doing the hand motions the “Hello” singer often employs when speaking.

Minaj wasn’t done, though. She remained in character while offering up a little backstory about how she creates the accent.

“But with Adele, I sort of have to, like, transform, like, you know, she might’ve used to sell crack,” she said as the audience and Corden howled in delight.

“Maybe she used to be like, hustling, like, nickels and dimes in the ‘hood and then she got her big break. Like, that’s what I see when I see her. Like, she’s always, like, it’s so expressive, right?”

Her impression certainly drew cheers.

"We need a Carpool Karaoke with Nicki singing an Adele song. Haha!!" one person on YouTube wrote.

"That Adele impression was actually great," someone else wrote.

"She is so lovely. Her British accent is brilliant too," another person commented.

Good to know if the whole rapping thing doesn’t work out, Minaj may be able to fill in for Adele when doing press.