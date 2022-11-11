“Love Is Blind” fans have been debating and dissecting comments that multiple contestants made in the Season Three finale and reunion episodes, which hit Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

While some supported contestant Cole Barnett, others sided with his ex Zanab Jaffrey and most viewers became fans of Nancy Rodriguez’s brother Steve. But, a few viewers were rubbed the wrong way by an unexpected member of the cast: co-host Nick Lachey.

It all started during the reunion episode when contestant Matt Bolton, who married Colleen Reed in the show, spoke about the challenges the couple has faced since filming ended.

Bolton and Reed revealed that they have not moved in together and they have had a few arguments here and there. However, the newlyweds said they plan to purchase a home in a few months and that they are still in love with each other.

“We are content. We’re on the same page with how we’re doing things,” Reed shared.

After hearing this news, Nick Lachey — who co-hosted the reunion beside his wife Vanessa Lachey — leaned over and said “Hey, it’s always better the second time, right?”

His question was directed to Bolton, who told Reed in the pods that he split from his first wife after being in a relationship with her for 10 years.

The former “98 Degrees” singer then extended his hand to fist bump Bolton.

Bolton laughed and replied, “Cheers, bud.”

Fans heard the not-so-subtle quip that seemed to reference Nick Lachey's previous marriage to Jessica Simpson. The two tied the knot in 2002 and later divorced in 2006.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey during MTV Bash - Backstage and Audience at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif. on June 28, 2003. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Nick and Vanessa Lachey married in 2011 and have three children together: 10-year-old Camden, 7-year-old Brooklyn and 5-year-old Phoenix

Multiple fans voiced their disapproval of the 49-year-old musician’s remark on Twitter.

“I’m sorry but did nick lachey just fist pump Matt saying ‘always better the second time around’ as a dig to Jessica Simpson? Felt icky!” one viewer wrote.

Another tweeted, “Don’t think I missed that dig at Jessica Simpson, Obviously Nick Lachey. Be advised that you are on notice, effective immediately.”

One “Love Is Blind” fan said, “That actually makes me disgusted and so disappointed.”

Toward the end of the reunion, Nick Lachey consoled Barnett when he sobbed and said he regretted signing up for the show.

“Coming from someone who did reality TV,” the singer said, “It’s a powerful and very strange and bizarre thing to see your life on screen.”

In 2003, Nick Lachey and Simpson appeared together on a reality show called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.” The series, which aired on MTV for three seasons before ending in 2005, documented the couple’s everyday life and interactions.

Since returning to reality television with Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum,” Nick Lachey has frequently opened up about his second marriage. He has spoken about the start of his relationship with the “NCSI: Hawai’i” star and the challenges they have faced.

In July, he shared in an interview with TODAY Parents that he and the 42-year-old actor are in couples counseling.

“We went before we got married and we still go to this day,” he said at the time. “I think that’s an important part of maintaining a strong relationship.”

He added that working on their marriage helps them be better parents.

Nick Lachey explained, “Your kids are absorbing your energy and your vibe, and if it’s tense and it’s not working, they’re going to pick up on that. That’s detrimental to them. The healthier you are as a couple, the healthier you are going to be as parents.”

Around the same time, he appeared on the show and gushed about being married for over a decade.

“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years — it feels like just yesterday,” he said.