Nick Cannon comes from a large family, so it's not surprising that the TV personality has a large brood of his own. The 42-year-old is a father to 12 children, and he also has four younger brothers.

One of those siblings, Gabriel Cannon, just won Season Two of "Claim to Fame" and when asked about his numerous nieces and nephews in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, couldn't help but crack a joke.

During the interview, EW asked Gabriel Cannon if he's met all of his brother's children and if he can name all of them.

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up (naming) all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy,” he said.

Gabriel and Nick Cannon. ABC, Getty Images

The publication also asked if Gabriel Cannon has a list of their names in his phone to help remind him in case he forgets.

“That or Google. They’re all on the internet,” he said.

In addition to Gabriel Cannon, Nick Cannon also has three more younger brothers: Reuben, Javen and Caleb Cannon.

Here's a little bit more about their talented family tree.

Gabriel Cannon

Before joining the cast of “Claim to Fame” Season Two, Gabriel Cannon floated the idea by his older brother, and he told EW he wasn’t immediately sold on it.

“Nick was kind of skeptical about it. He wanted to know more and know what it was. I think he secretly went off and watched the first season because his mood switched about it. (He learned that) it wasn’t me putting out his dirty laundry. I know there was one scene when I did, but, you know, it wasn’t messy. So he kind of gave it his cosign. ‘It’s your time. Go get ‘em,’” he said, quoting his brother.

After Gabriel Cannon won the show, he told his older brother and felt pretty proud doing so.

“For a long time, it’s hard for somebody to be proud of somebody other than Nick. He’s doing so much. He’s on such a level, and it’s like, to see him just genuinely proud of me, I felt like a little kid, like I graduated,” he said.

The newly minted winner isn't ruling out more work in the entertainment industry, and he told EW that he'd "love to" keep up the momentum.

“Like I said, I had a front row seat to the entertainment industry just watching Nick. I was a guy shooting behind the scenes for him, when he pulled up on set, I gotta get it with a camera, when he leaves, I gotta get him pulling off, and, you know, always had a backpack full of my own scripts and ideas. But it was always about big bro and helping build windows in his castle,” he said.

A few years before his stint on “Claim to Fame,” Gabriel Cannon was a member of a group called Rydaz n Rtist, and he went on tour with his brother’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, he told EW. Now, he’d like to pick up music once again and pursue hosting, similar to — and maybe with — his older brother.

“We can start co-hosting together. Pass the torch a little bit, Nick. Let me host. Let me get my feet wet. You’re about 20 years in!” he said.

Javen Cannon

Javen Cannon (aka the King Cannon) followed in his brother Nick's footsteps and has been pursuing a career in the entertainment business.

The siblings previously worked together on the show “Wild ‘N Out," and Javen Cannon has posted many photos from the experience over the years.

In 2019, Javen Cannon celebrated his graduation from Howard University and shared a photo of himself in his cap and gown.

“It’s been an eventful month. I graduated from the best HBCU known to man. And completed my 2nd season of wild n out as a cast member and consultant. 2 milestones down a million more to go,” he captioned the post.

In recent years, Javen Cannon has been dabbling in radio work, much like his brother, and he often shares videos of his on-air work on Instagram.

Javen Cannon occasionally posts adorable throwback photos of his family, including one shared in 2013 that features a young Nick Cannon holding his younger brother as a toddler.

The following year, Javen Cannon also posted a graduation photo featuring his older brother.

"Cannon men! #graduated," he captioned the post.

Reuben Cannon

Nick Cannon interacts with singers all the time on “The Masked Singer," and his brother Reuben Cannon has some serious musical skills himself.

Reuben Cannon describes himself as a musician on Instagram and has shared many of his music videos on YouTube. In recent years, he has released a plethora of singles, including “Through This Pen,” “Would Ya” and “Side Chick."

In a 2008 interview with People, Reuben Cannon spoke highly of Nick Cannon's then-wife, Mariah Carey and said his brother made a "great decision" getting married at 27 years old.

“It’s just a privilege to have her as part of the Cannon family,” he said. “I love Mariah. Who doesn’t love Mariah Carey?”

At the time, Reuben Cannon also said he often turned to his older brother when he was in need of life pointers.

"Whenever I feel frustrated, I just hit him up (for) big brother advice," he said.

From time to time, the musician shares family photos. He posted one with his siblings, Nick and Caleb Cannon, in December 2022.

In 2018, Reuben Cannon shared a photo with his brothers and added the following caption: "Not one of us is perfect...but we all we got!"

Caleb Cannon

Caleb Cannon doesn’t lead as public a life as his brothers, but he has supported their work on several occasions on social media.

Most recently, he posted several photos to congratulate Gabriel Cannon after his big win on “Claim to Fame.”

"Celebrate little brother @gabrielcannonmusic GameShow winning💰. Congratulations 🎊 👏," he captioned the post.

In 2022, Caleb Cannon shared several photos with Nick Cannon and captioned the post, "Brothers party was Crazy. Family and fun!!!"