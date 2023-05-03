Nick Cannon to guest-host 'Beat Shazam' as Jamie Foxx faces health issues

Nick Cannon will once again take on the game show host role, this time replacing Jamie Foxx on "Beat Shazam" as he deals with ongoing health issues.

On May 3, an Instagram page for the television show shared a statement, announcing who would replace both Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who serves as DJ.

"This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends Jamie and Corinne Foxx," the post read. "Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the statement concluded.

Corinne Foxx shared the post to her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you so much @nickcannon and @kellyosbourne for filling in this season," with the clapping emoji. "We are so pumped for season six!"

On his personal Instagram page, the "Ray" actor posted a black background and wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," with the praying, red heart and fox emoji.

Within an hour of posting, the comment section was flooded with well wishes for the actor, including from TODAY's Sheinelle Jones, who shared four red hearts.

Singer AJ McLean commented, "Hey bro. Aj from Backstreet Boys my man your in my prayers day and night bro. Lets get you better and home."

Meanwhile, DJ Khalid shared the open hands emoji and Ludacris commented the praying emoji.

He also shared the story from his daughter, adding, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

Last month, Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram that her dad experienced a "medical complication" on April 11.

A representative for Jamie Foxx confirmed to NBC News in a statement that the 55-year-old had a medical emergency the morning of April 11 and was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

“His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital,” he wrote via email, adding that the actor was awake and talking.