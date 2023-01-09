See the Pink Ladies in the first clips from the new ‘Grease’ prequel series

Fans of "Grease" are getting ready to head back to Rydell High once again.

This spring, fans of the iconic film will revisit the school's happening hallways when the prequel series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” premieres. You'll have to wait until April 6 to start watching it, but Paramount+ just dropped a teaser for the new show to tide us over in the meantime.

The 45-second clip begins with the school's assistant principal (Jackie Hoffman) addressing a group of four female students who are sitting outside her office: Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso) and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara).

"Ladies, you must be careful with whom you associate," she says. "A girl's reputation is all that she has."

Meanwhile, a montage previews lots of intrigue, with romance and drama aplenty.

In one scene, a group of students wearing leather jackets (likely the T-Birds) go head to head on the football field with a group of guys in red letterman jackets.

A dance scene shows a group of teens dressed to the nines breaking out into dance as the theme song to “Grease” plays in the background.

“Grease is the word, is the word that you heard,” they sing.

The musical series is set in 1954, four years before the film took place.

Per a press release, the show highlights “four fed-up outcasts (who) dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Otherwise known as the Pink Ladies, the tight-knit group is equal parts stylish and sassy.

"Sometimes you’ve gotta be bad to do good," Jane says in one scene. Afterwards, the four pals strut down the hallways in their matching pink jackets.

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in season 1 of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." Eduardo Araquel / Paramount+

The Pink Ladies navigate crushes, schoolwork and everything in between in the show, and Jane sums it up best in one scene, saying, "Things are about to get wild."

The show will start streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on April 6 and will air the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

Episodes of the 10-episode series will stream weekly.