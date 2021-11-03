B-b-b-beat Valley! New 'Saved by the Bell' trailer shows an old rivalry renewed

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

A new trailer for the second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot is out and shows how the Bayside gang is once again dueling with rival Valley.

The trailer kicks off with the Bayside crew getting ready for their junior year and Mac up to his old tricks when he throws a water balloon at his dad, Zack, that winds up hitting Principal Toddman.

“This is going to be awesome!” they all gleefully shout in unison.

All of Bayside appears to be gearing up for the Southern California School Spirit Competition, while Toddman reminds everyone of the “bitter rivalry” with Valley, which destroys Bayside's mascot.

Tiffani Thiessen is back for more high jinks. Patrick Wymore / Peacock

Slater, played by Mario Lopez, looks to pick up the pieces in the new season of "Saved by the Bell." Tyler Golden / Peacock

“Bayside hasn’t won the spirit competition in 200 years,” he says, with just a wee bit of exaggeration.

Romance is also in the air, as Daisy and DeVante appear to each get struck by Cupid’s arrow, as they find different people who catch their eyes. And old flames never burn out, as Jessie comes to terms with her own divorce, while working at Bayside with Slater.

“Fate is real,” Kelly tells her over a clip of Jessie and Slater dancing. “You’re working at the same school as your first love.”

Jamie, left, played by Belmont Cameli, spends some quality time at The Max, along with Lexi (Josie Totah), Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and Mac (Mitchell Hoog). Patrick Wymore / Peacock

Dexter Darden returns as the cool and collected DeVante. Tyler Golden / Peacock

Slater, meanwhile, laments how bad his life is and wages a $50 bet with Zack about who has it worse.

And as Bayside gets ready for the competition, Toddman reminds everyone about the importance of learning from the past in order to avoid repeating it.

“That’s why we have all these reboots of teen shows from the ‘90s,” Lexi says, in what is a clear nod to how this “Saved by the Bell” is exactly that. “Get a new idea, Hollywood.”

Lisa, is that you? Lark Voorhies is back as the fashionable Lisa Turtle. Patrick Wymore / Peacock

“Saved by the Bell” will be available to stream Nov. 24. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are regulars on the series, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen appear. Lark Voorhies, who made a cameo in the first season, is teased in the trailer. Dustin Diamond, who died earlier this year, will also be honored by the show.

Showrunner Tracey Wigfield recently said the show wrote a scene featuring Gosselaar, Lopez, Thiessen, Berkley Lauren and Voorhies at The Max paying tribute to him.

“I didn’t know him and I hadn’t met him,” Wigfield told Variety. But “just thinking about it as a fan, I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end.”

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.