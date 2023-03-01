As March officially begins, spring is approaching and Netflix has a new array of entertainment just clicks away.

From classic comedies like "The Hangover" and notable docuseries, such as "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared," and new show seasons in shows like Season Four of "You and "Love is Blind," the streaming service has new released every week.

In addition to its classic programming, Netflix will also release various workout videos, including high-intensity training and yoga, in the second week of March.

Here's what's coming to your queue this month:

Wednesday, March 1

"Big Daddy"

"Burlesque"

"Cheat"

"Easy A"

"Forged in Fire: Knife or Death," Season Two

"The Hangover"

"The Hangover: Part II"

"The Hangover: Part III"

"Little Angel," Volume Two

"Magic Mike XXL"

"National Lampoon's Animal House"

"Open Season"

"Open Season 2"

"Out of Africa"

"Rango"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"Sleepless in Seattle"

"Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron"

"The Other Boleyn Girl"

"Tonight You're Sleeping with Me"

"Wrong Side of the Tracks," Season Two2

Thursday, March 2

"Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery," Season Two

"Karate Sheep"

"Masameer County," Season Two

"Monique Oliver: Accessory to Evil"

"Sex/Life," Season Two

"This Is Where I Leave You"

Friday, March 3

"Love at First Kiss"

"Next in Fashion," Season Two

Saturday, March 4

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

"Divorce Attorney Shin"

Monday, March 6

"Ridley Jones," Season Five

Tuesday, March 7

"World War Z"

Wednesday, March 8

"Faraway"

"MH370: The Plane That Disappeared"

Thursday, March 9

"You," Season Four, Part Two

Friday, March 10

"10 Minute Workouts," Volume Two

"20 Minute Workouts," Volume Two

"30 Minute Workouts," Volume Two

"Abs & Core," Volume One

"Bodyweight Burn," Volume Two

"Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt," Volume One

"Fitness for Runners," Volume One

"High-Intensity Training," Volume Two

"Ignite & Inspire," Volume One

"Kick Off with Betina Gozo," Volume One

"Lower-Body Workouts," Volume One

"Upper-Body Workouts," Volume One

"Yoga," Volume 1

"Yoga with Xochilt," Volume One

"The Glory," Part Two

"Have a nice day!"

"Luther: The Fallen Sun"

"Outlast"

"Rana Naidu"

Tuesday, March 14

"Ariyoshi Assists"

"Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle"

Wednesday, March 15

"The Law of the Jungle"

"Money Shot: The Pornhub Story"

Thursday, March 16

"The Chronicles of Riddick"

"Riddick"

"Kick-Ass 2"

"Pitch Black"

"Shadow and Bone," Season Two

"Still Time"

Friday, March 17

"Dance 100"

"In His Shadow"

"Maestro in Blue"

"The Magician's Elephant"

"Noise"

"Sky High: The Series"

Monday, March 20

"Carol"

"Gabby's Dollhouse," Season Seven

Tuesday, March 21

"We Lost Our Human"

Wednesday, March 22

"Invisible City," Season Two

"The Kingdom," Season Two

"Waco: American Apocalypse"

Thursday, March 23

"Johnny"

"The Night Agent"

Friday, March 24

"Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga"

"Love is Blind," Season Four, new episodes released weekly

Tuesday, March 28

"InuYasha," Seasons Four and Five

"Mae Martin: SAP"

Wednesday, March 29

"Emergency: NYC"

"Unseen"

"Wellmania"

Thursday, March 30

"Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold"

"From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke"

"Unstable"

Friday, March 31