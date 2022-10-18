New character posters for Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ show ‘a house divided’

With “The Crown” Season Five premiere now just weeks away, we’re getting a few more glimpses of the new set of actors portraying the British royal family.

The tagline for the new season is "a house divided." Netflix

Netflix shared new still images and character posters for the upcoming season with the tagline, “A house divided,” most likely referring to the turmoil within the royal family throughout the breakdown of the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage in the '90s.

In one promo photo, Diana stands with her back turned to Queen Elizabeth II and the former Prince Charles, now King Charles III, while a crack in the wall appears to be spreading between them.

This will be Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki’s first season portraying the late Princess of Wales. A new character poster shows Debicki sporting Diana's signature '90s hairstyle while looking reflective.

Debicki will play Diana in Season Five. Netflix

In another new image shared by Netflix, Debicki is the spitting image of the late princess as she steps out of a car wearing a red blazer with a black collar and pockets.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the early and possibly mid-'90s this season. Netflix

British actor Emma Corrin previously portrayed the princess in Season Four of “The Crown,” which covered Diana's 1981 wedding to Charles and their growing marital struggles throughout the 1980s.

Elizabeth Debicki's resemblance to Princess Diana is uncanny in this new still from Season Five. Netflix

The new season, which picks up in the early '90s, will likely cover Charles and Diana’s separation in 1992 and their subsequent divorce in 1996.

British actor Imelda Staunton, known for her roles in “Harry Potter” and “Downton Abbey,” will tackle the role of the queen.

Netflix

Younger versions of the queen were played in previous seasons by Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

Meanwhile, Dominic West, known for his role in “The Wire," will play Charles.

Dominic West will play Charles. Netflix

“The Two Popes” star Jonathan Pryce is also joining the cast as Prince Philip.

Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip. Netflix

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, the queen's sister.

Netflix

Newcomers to the cast also include Khalid Abdalla, who will play film producer Dodi Fayed, and Salim Dau, who will play Fayed’s father, billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed.

Khalid Abdalla (left) and Salim Dau as Dodi Fayed and Mohamed Al Fayed. Netflix

Following her divorce, Diana was romantically linked to the younger Fayed. They both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Season Five of “The Crown” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 9, 2022.