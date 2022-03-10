'Never Have I Ever' will conclude with a fourth and final season

You know what they say about kids: They grow up so fast. And Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), the main character of the Netflix high school-set comedy "Never Have I Ever," is certainly growing up — and leaving our screens, as a result.

In March 2022, Netflix announced that "Never Have I Ever" will conclude after a fourth and final season, to be released in 2023. The news came along with co-creator Mindy Kaling's teaser about season three, set to premiere this summer.

In the critically acclaimed series, Devi — a first-generation Indian American teen — makes her way through high school armed with friends and her signature, and irresistible, sense of humor. In the background, Devi also grapples with grief over her father's death. Tennis legend John McEnroe narrates the twists of Devi's coming-of-age story.

Star Ramakrishnan shared her thoughts in a note posted to her Twitter account. “I am so proud of us all and everything this show has accomplished ... this show is close to my heart. It is my privilege to help create this story so I promise I'll give it my all and make you all proud. Make myself proud too," Ramakrishnan wrote. "Let's do this one more time, yeah?"

For fans of the show, this announcement may be bittersweet. But audience still have two seasons' worth of episodes with Devi and crew. That's more than enough time for Devi's love triangle with classmates Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) to evolve ... and evolve some more.

With that in mind, stay tuned for the forthcoming third season, which will set up the last chapter in Devi's high school career.

The cast is expected to continue through season four, barring any major plot changes. Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) will round out Devi’s crew at Sherman Oaks High School. At home, Devi will be surrounded by family: Poorna Jagannathan plays Devi’s mom Nalini, and Richa Moorjani is Devi’s cousin Kamala.

Likely, "Never Have I Ever" is not the last we'll be seeing of Ramakrishnan, who made her professional acting debut on the show and has since become a breakout star. She lent her voice to the new Disney animated film "Turning Red."

As for what else will Ramakrishnan and the cast go on to do after graduating from "Never Have I Ever?" We'll have to wait and see. Cue "Pomp and Circumstance."