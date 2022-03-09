'Never Have I Ever' is returning for season 3 this summer

Get in, folks. We're going back to high school. "Never Have I Ever," Netflix's charming high school-set series — beloved by teens, adults and critics alike — is returning for a third season, one year after season two dropped.

"Never Have I Ever" follows 16-year-old Devi Vishwakumar, played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as she navigates love, life, friendship, grief, cultural differences and beyond, all in the hallways of Sherman Oaks High School. John McEnroe — yes, the tennis legend — narrates the action.

Series creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher drew from their own experiences in high school when creating the show. "We were both nerds in high school, but we were ambitious and wanted to have boyfriends. I felt that we didn't get to see that side of nerds," Kaling told TODAY in 2021.

For the way she breaks on-screen stereotypes, Devi is especially near to Kaling's heart. "Asian women — we're usually depicted as demure. I like this character because she's feisty and smart, and has a little bit of an anger problem," Kaling added to TODAY.

Here's what you need to know about the show's forthcoming third season.

"Never Have I Ever" will return for season 3 in the summer of 2022.

The exact release date is unknown, but rest assured: Season three is coming. In March, Kaling announced that season three of "Never Have I Ever" would land on Netflix at some point in the summer of 2022.

There's no trailer (yet), but we can predict the plot.

In the season two finale, Devi is faced, once again, with her eternal choice: Should she pursue her connection with Paxton (Darren Barnet) or Ben (Jaren Lewison)? Since Kaling promised “steamy adventures” in her announcement post, it's safe to predict another round of #Bevi vs. #Daxton come season three.

Season two of "Never Have I Ever" culminates at a winter dance, where both of Devi's love interests gather under the bluish lights. Devi and Paxton have their first dance as a couple. This is the public confirmation of their coupledom that Devi has been waiting for — but her heart might be with Ben.

Watching Paxton and Devi dance, Eleanor (Ramona Young) tells Ben that she Devi had actually been pining over him for weeks, but thought he was stuck on Aneesa. “After you took her to Malibu, she wanted to choose you,” said Eleanor. “Just for the record, it’s not always been him.”

Devi and Paxton's dance in the season 2 finale. NEVER HAVE I EVER (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar and Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021 COURTESY OF NETFLIX / COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The season three cast has a new addition.

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that Anriduh Pisharody will be joining the season three cast. His character, Des, is described as being "as smart as Devi," but attends a private school.

Of course, expect to see all the regulars in season three, too. In addition to Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) will return as Devi’s high school crew. On the family front, expect to see Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi’s mom Nalini, and Richa Moorjani, Devi’s cousin Kamala.

Season 2's new additions will be back: Megan Suri as Aneesa, Ben’s prospective love interest, and Utkarsh Ambudkar Devi’s English teacher, Manish Kulkarni.

The show will end with its fourth and final season.

Along with the announcement about season three's release date, Netflix confirmed that the series would end with season four. It's fitting: High school is typically four years, and so that's all the time audiences get with Devi.

But we're not ready to graduate from "Never Have I Ever" just yet.