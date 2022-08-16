How does 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 end?

This post contains spoilers for Season Three of “Never Have I Ever.”

So you binge watched Season Three of "Never Have I Ever" and are already counting down the days until it comes back for its fourth and final season, huh? We can relate.

The show took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster this season, culminating in a jam-packed finale. Below, we're recapping everything you need to know about the ending, and how the finale sets up the show for Season Four.

Devi gets accepted into a prestigious school program

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has always dreamed of getting into Princeton, and she's got a pretty solid transcript to back up her aspirations.

But Sherman Oaks' principal shares some tempting news with her at the beginning of the finale that could really set her apart from eligible applicants: She's been nominated for, and accepted into, a one-year program at Colorado's prestigious boarding school, the Shrubland School.

Of course, that would require the teenager to give up senior year in California with her besties Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young), and she's not so keen on that idea (and neither are they). Devi's rival/love interest Ben (Jaren Lewison) talks some sense into her (after some flirtatious ribbing, of course) and says she'd be silly not to at least consider the opportunity.

Devi has to decide whether she stays at Sherman Oaks or leaves her friends behind for senior year. Netflix

Devi's cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and her school teacher beau Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar) also believe it's in her best interest to give the school a shot, but her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) is somewhat skeptical. Still, Kamala privately convinces Nalini that she should support Devi and give her the push she needs, and soon the mother-daughter duo jet off to Colorado to tour the school.

Hesitant at first, Devi soon warms up to the idea of attending the Shrubland School

When she first arrives at the Shrubland School, Devi is instantly turned off when she sees how outdoorsy the campus is. "What if a bear attacks me on my way to class? You know I smell delicious because of all the sugar I eat," she tells her mom.

But when she sits in on a class and realizes how serious the students are, she's encouraged and sees for the first time that it's "cool to be smart."

As a top student, Devi would be a natural fit for the Shrubland School. / Netflix

Back at Sherman Oaks, Devi tells her friends that she's decided to attend the program, and they're understandably bummed. But they have other things to distract them since the senior class is about to graduate and Paxton (Darren Barnet), Devi's former love interest, is going to give a speech.

The Sherman Oaks senior class graduates, except for Trent

It's the big moment: Graduation. The senior class is all lined up to march towards their seats. But Eleanor, who has been dating Paxton's best friend Trent (Benjamin Norris) throughout the season, notices that Trent is sitting in the audience and hasn't even put his cap and gown on.

Trent bashfully tells his girlfriend that he failed senior year and will have to repeat it. Rather than being disappointed (like he expected she would be), Eleanor is elated that she will have another year at the school with her boyfriend (she's a year behind him).

Paxton shows a lot of personal growth in Season Three. Netflix

Meanwhile, Paxton takes the stage and surprises everyone with his insightful class speech. Devi is particularly touched when he talks about the way she encouraged him to push himself and focus more on academics. Still, she suddenly realizes that she doesn't have romantic feelings for her former flame anymore.

Devi ultimately decides not to attend the Shrubland School

After graduation, Ben overhears that Devi will be attending the Shrubland School, and when they're alone together, he tells her he doesn't want her to go because he will miss her. Suddenly, Devi feels butterflies in her stomach but Paxton interrupts the moment and Ben makes an awkward exit.

While chatting with Devi, Paxton thanks her for helping him make it through senior year. She thanks him for helping her get through the death of her dad "by being a dream." The interaction is friendly but platonic.

On her way home, Devi realizes that she has wasted so much time worrying about her future that she hasn't focused on the present, and she decides to tell her mother that she doesn't want to leave home just yet.

The love triangle that fans can't get enough of. Netflix

The season ends with a progression on the Ben and Devi front

In the last few minutes of the season finale, Devi finds a piece of paper in her pocket: the coupon for "one free boink" that Ben had previously given her. Earlier in the episode, she vented to Eleanor and Fabiola that she was the only virgin left in their crew after Fabiola slept with her new romantic interest, Addison (Terry Hu). But now, it looks like Devi is taking action to change things.

Once she arrives at Ben's house, Devi pulls out the paper and he looks at her in amazement. She shrugs and he smiles then lets her in. The two kiss and the door closes behind them.

While this is exciting news for fans of Ben and Devi, it also sets the stage for some more relationship drama in Season Four since Ben had previously set up a date with his art classmate Margot (Victoria Moroles). So Ben and Devi's happy ending could be short lived. But with Paxton off to college, hopefully Margot is a minor bump in the road and Ben and Devi can get their moment to shine.

Then again, Ramakrishnan recently told TODAY that the constant back and forth of Devi's love triangle is part of what makes the show a success, so we'll be interested to see what sort of drama lies ahead.