Why Netflix’s hot take on the 'Real Housewives' has everyone talking

Netflix has joined the conversation.

On Monday, the streaming platform started a huge debate online when it shared the names of its favorite "Real Housewives" across all of Bravo's franchises.

“'RHOP' — Karen, 'RHONY' — Dorinda, 'RHOBH' — Garcelle, 'RHOA' — 'Porsha/Nene' tie 'RHONJ' — Melissa," the Netflix Twitter account wrote.

Although some fans agreed with Netflix's list, many commented that Melissa Gorga should not be its favorite Housewife from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." "Melissa?! Don't make me cancel my subscription now," one person wrote while sharing a GIF of "RHONJ" star Teresa Giudice flipping over a table.

"The Melissa answer almost has me unsubscribing from my service. The other answers were perfect," another person wrote, and a third added, "Honestly amazing list until you said, Melissa."

"Confirmed Netflix has never actually watched 'RHONJ,'" another person tweeted. However, Netflix responded, saying, "not only have I watched 'RHONJ', but I’m from Jersey so I know what I’m talking about."

For her part, Gorga tweeted, "@netflix love you back."

Gorga, who joined "RHONJ" during its third season in 2011, has kept fans entertained with her up-and-down marriage to husband Joe Gorga and her frequent rivalries with Giudice. Although the company wouldn't budge on removing Gorga from the list, it did reveal its favorite Housewife from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" — and spoiler alert, it's not Jen Shah.

"So this is still ever-changing but at this moment it’s Lisa Barlow because she’s constantly scheming & plotting ways to take the other women down — but the thing that will prevent her from being an all-time housewife is she refuses to own what she’s doing in her confessionals," the tweet read.

Barlow, who caught wind of the post, responded to the media giant and asked them for more screen time. “Give me a Netflix special and you won’t be able to shut me up,” she said. Barlow also added, "I own it all …. But not the fake stuff I’m accused of. Thoughts are not facts."