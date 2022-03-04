Netflix’s new dating show 'The Ultimatum' is all about marrying or moving on

"Love Is Blind" just aired its season two reunion on Netflix, and while the dynamics between the cast members is watch-worthy enough, viewers got an extra treat: an announcement that a new dating show called "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" is coming to the streaming service.

The new series, which was announced at the very end of the reunion, is created and produced by the same team behind "Love Is Blind." So it's safe to say that more drama-filled reality tv is on the horizon.

What is "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On"?

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" follows six couples who are facing difficulties in their relationships. While one partner appears to be ready to walk down the aisle, the other isn't as sure.

In an effort to help them decide, “Love Is Blind” hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey guide the couples through an eight-week process that involves choosing a new potential partner from the group. At the end of the experiment, each participant will decide whether they want to marry the person they came with or if it's time to call it quits.

Who created "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On"?

The new dating series comes from “Love Is Blind” creator Chris Coelen and his production company Kinetic Content. Coelen is known for producing other great reality TV series like 2020's “Spy Games," 2014's "Marriage at First Sight" — which is currently on season 14 — and 2009’s “Hardcore Pawn.”

How many episodes are in "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On"?

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" will have 10 episodes on Netflix, and judging by the trailer, it looks like each one will be filled with doubt, drama, and touch conversations.

In the short clip, a woman told her partner, “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you,” while another cast member said in a separate clip, "Do I think that there’s a possibility that I could be happy with somebody else? Yes.”

And with a reunion on the docket, there's much more where that came from.

Netflix announces their new dating series, "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" during the season two reunion of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

How can I watch "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On"?

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to watch the show. Netflix will drop the first eight episodes of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" on April 6, with a finale and reunion episode to follow on April 13.

These spring dates are perfect since "Love Is Blind" just wrapped its second season today and a release date for its third season is yet to be announced.