Netflix announces price increases — here's what to know

Netflix has officially increased its prices on certain plans.

On Oct. 18, the streaming service announced in a note to shareholders that prices are going up in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

“While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more,” Netflix said in the shareholders letter.

They then break down the prices, effective immediately.

What Netflix plans will increase prices in the US?

The prices for Netflix with ads ($6.99) and the standard plan ($15.49) are staying the same.

However, the basic level will now be $11.99 and premium will be $22.99.

“Our starting price is extremely competitive with other streamers and at $6.99 per month in the US, for example, it’s much less than the average price of a single movie ticket,” Netflix said.

The basic plan, which is no longer offered to new or rejoining subscribers, is similar to the standard plan but streams in just HD (720p) resolution.

What Netflix plans will increase prices in the UK and France?

For the U.K. and France, the prices for Netflix with ads (£4.99/5.99€) and the standard plan (£10.99/13.49€) are staying the same.

The basic plan in the U.K. will now be £7.99, while in France it will be 10.99€. The premium plans will now be £17.99 in the UK and 19.99€ in France.

Why is Netflix increasing prices?

Over the last couple of years, streaming has opened “up significant new opportunities,” the company stated, with “increased convenience, choice and control for consumers.”

The increases in prices will eventually help them grow their content.

“We want to sustain that virtuous cycle because when we partner with the best creators, we can delight our members, invest more in amazing TV series, movies and games and build an even more valuable business,” Netflix said.

The news comes months after the streaming platform cracked down on password sharing, charging people an additional $7.99 a month to add an extra member to their account.

Per the latest shareholder note, Netflix said that the plan has rolled out in every region where they operate, “The cancel reaction continues to be low, exceeding our expectations,” with full paying memberships having a “healthy retention.”