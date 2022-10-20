Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. How that could affect your account

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Drew Weisholtz

Attention all Netflix freeloaders: The streaming service is working on a way to crack down on password sharing.

“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders on Oct. 18.

The streaming giant said they will offer the ability to "create sub-accounts (‘extra member’)" if account holders want to pay for family or friends.

The revelation of the impending move came one day after Netflix unveiled profile transfer, a new feature that will allow people who use someone else’s account to move a profile and save their settings when they create their own paid membership.

Netflix is making it "easy" to transfer profiles for people creating their own accounts after they piggybacked on other subscribers.
“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” the streaming service announced Oct. 17 and launched simultaneously.

“Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.”

“You’ll be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account,” Netflix said.

“To transfer a profile, go to the 'Transfer Profile' option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions. You can always turn off Profile Transfer in your account settings at any time.” 

In March, the streamer tested a new option, in which primary account holders in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru could pay an extra fee to let people outside of their home appear on their account as extra members. The shareholders letter seems to imply that a similar change could come to accounts in the U.S.

Netflix also unveiled a new ad-supported plan, expected to become available in November, in which subscribers can pay less than its traditional commercial-free model. That runs $6.99 per month, three dollars less than the service’s basic ad-free plan. That move came after Netflix announced in July it had lost roughly one million subscribers in the previous quarter.

