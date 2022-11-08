After delving into the crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Ryan Murphy is planning two more installments of his “Monster” anthology on Netflix.

Netflix shared the news on Twitter, noting that the new installments, created by Murphy and writer Ian Brennan, “will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

The streaming giant did not reveal who the new installments will focus on, or when they will be released.

Netflix also announced that a second season of Murphy’s thriller mystery series, “The Watcher," based on a true story and involving some very creepy letters, has also been greenlit.

“DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” a 10-episode drama released on Netflix in September, stars Evan Peters as Dahmer, who was convicted of murdering 15 boys and men between the years of 1978 and 1991, including Tony Hughes and Konerak Sinthasomphone. Dahmer admitted to killing 17 people.

The series has received backlash from some families of Dahmer’s victims, some of whom who have accused the show of re-traumatizing them and sensationalizing their loved ones’ murders.

Rita Isbell, the sister of one of Dahmer’s victims, Errol Lindsey, told Insider in September that she found the show “harsh and careless,” and said she and her family had not been contacted by Netflix about the show.

TODAY reached out to Netflix for comment in September in response to these statements, and did not immediately hear back.

Murphy defended the series at a Directors Guild of America screening event in Los Angeles in October, saying he and his team had attempted to contact several of the victims’ relations.

“It’s something that we researched for a very long time,” he said. “And we — over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it — we reached out to around 20 of the victims’ families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process.”

At the event, Murphy also said he would fund a memorial for Dahmer's victims.

"I would even be happy to pay for it myself,” said Murphy. “I do think there should be something. And we’re trying to get a hold of people to talk about that. I think there’s some resistance because they think the park would attract people who are interested in paying homage to the macabre … but I think something should be done.”