Netflix's upcoming show "Dance Monsters" is as wild as it sounds.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Netflix released the official trailer for the new series, which gives 15 amateur dancers the chance to compete for $250,000.

Everyone has amazing moves, but there's a twist: Each contestant to perform as "monsters," or CGI avatars.

By using the latest motion capture technology, the dancers will get to hide their appearances and display their moves on stage to judges Ne-Yo, YouTuber Lele Pons and UK’s top street dancer Ashley Banjo as their avatars. It's hosted by Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts,

"I've never seen anything like this in my life," Banjo says in the trailer.

In the trailer, dancers explain that the show's zany premise makes them feel more free while performing.

"'Dance Monsters' is amazing because I'm not being judged on the way that I look," one of the contestants says in the trailer, in CGI form (naturally). Another adds, "I get to be the superhero version of myself."

The CGI avatars include a mummy, a monster and more. One contestant says his extraterrestrial avatar gave him confidence that he needed to chase his dreams of becoming a dancer.

"The funny one-eyed alien is what it took for me to believe in myself," he said in the trailer.

As fun as the show sounds, Ne-Yo noted that they're not just going to give the money away to anyone. The top dancer has to "earn it."

Executive producers Andrew Jackman and Sarah Tyekiff tell TODAY.com, “We’re so excited to unleash this amazing show with Netflix. The crazy VFX tech transforms our dancers in real-time into incredible Monsters and is also set to transform their lives as they get the opportunity — and the newfound confidence — to dance on a global stage.”

"Dance Monsters" will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16, with eight episodes unrolling over three weeks through Friday, Dec. 30.