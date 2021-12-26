One year after the first season of "Bridgerton" hit Netflix and made a splash in millions of households across the country, fans have been treated with a big piece of news about the second season: its release date!

When is 'Bridgerton' season two?

In a short teaser clip posted by the streaming giant on December 25, the “Bridgerton” cast both old and new revealed that season two would premiere on March 25, 2022.

Stars Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newto and Charithra Chandran appeared — sans period costumes — in the clip as they read a letter from Lady Whistledown.

“Happy anniversary to our buzzy Ton,” the letter read, as told by the cast. “It is customary for a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. ‘Bridgerton’ returns March 25th.”

The show, which is based on the eponymous book series by author Julia Quinn, was once Netflix’s most-watched TV series ever until “Squid Game” trumped its viewership in October.

Less than one month after the show debuted, the series’ creator Chris Van Dusen revealed on TODAY in January that the show would be coming back for a second season, this time focusing on the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Bailey.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, and her relationship with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Though Regé-Jean Page’s portrayal of the Duke of Hastings was a fan favorite, the actor will not be reprising his character in the second season. However, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, said the duke will be “referred to a lot” in the second season.

Despite Page’s absence in the new season, four new cast members will be introduced into the show, including Ashley and Chandran along with Rupert Young and Calam Lynch. Ashley, who also starred in the Netflix hit “Sex Education,” will be portraying the role of Kate Sharma, Lord Anthony’s love interest.

In an exclusive first look at the second season of the Regency-era drama shared during Netflix’s global fan event “Tudum” in September, fans got a sneak peek into the tension between Kate and Anthony.

Ashley and Bailey joined Chandran and Nicola Coughlan for a sit-down chat that aired ahead of the clip where they discussed the success and popularity of the show, as well as what fans could expect from the new season.

“He gets to deal with a lot of things that I think he hasn’t been given space to deal with,” Bailey said of his character in an attempt to avoid any spoilers.

However, Bailey and Ashley did give fans something to look forward to when it comes to their somewhat tense relationship. Ashley said to expect “a lot of arguing” while Bailey said “volatility.”

“They challenge each other,” Ashley said, to which Bailey added, “It’s very passionate.”