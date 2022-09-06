Need some life advice? Karamo Brown wants to help!

Are you thinking of a complete career change or are you looking for guidance on how to mend a difficult relationship? Daytime TV host and star of “Queer Eye” is joining Hoda and Jenna to offer some advice to viewers!

Karamo Brown is the host of the new nationally syndicated daytime talk show called “Karamo." But fans love him as the culture expert on the series “Queer Eye,” where he gives guidance to help people find the best version of themselves.

Soon he’ll be joining Hoda & Jenna, and he wants to answer YOUR questions. Submit your question below and Karamo may answer it on air.