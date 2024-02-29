Longtime fans of the CBS series "NCIS" will be thrilled to hear that popular will-they-or-won't-they couple Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo will soon be back on their screens.

Paramount+ announced on Feb. 28 that the company has ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff series starring the two characters. Ziva and Tony — frequently referred to by their portmanteau couple name "Tiva" by fans — will pick up their story where things left off in the longtime original series.

The two did end up together, with a daughter named Tali, and moved to Paris. In the new series, according to the release, that's where the spinoff show will begin.

What is the 'NCIS' Tony and Ziva spinoff about?

"When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after," the release reads.

The show will mark the sixth series in the "NCIS" universe; in addition to the original show, there are "NCIS" series set in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hawai'i, and Sydney.

In the Paramount+ statement, Weatherly and de Pablo said they've been "talking about this story for many years."

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter," the two said in the statement. "We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

The statement did not specify what the new show title will be.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo of "NCIS" in 2005. ART STREIBER / CBS

Did Tony and Ziva end up together in 'NCIS'?

In the original series, which premiered in 2003, Ziva and Tony finally got together in Season 10. The two evidently slept together only for Ziva to decide to stay in Israel as Tony returned to the United States.

Nearly two years later, in the Season 13 finale, Tony is informed that Ziva died in an explosion at her Tel Aviv home and left behind a daughter — their daughter — named Tali. He then leaves "NCIS" to go raise their child.

Eventually, it's discovered that Ziva faked her own death and went into hiding for her and Tali's safety.

In Season 17, after the threat to Ziva's safety has been solved, Tony and Ziva are believed to have reunited (off-screen) in Paris and planned to raise their child together.

When will the spinoff premiere?

No premiere date has been announced at this time. The show is expected to start production later this year.