“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is reacting to the show’s sudden cancellation.

After it was announced April 26 that CBS was planning to cancel “NCIS: Hawai’i” after the current third season, Lachey took to Instagram, saying she was “blindsided” by the news.

“Gutted, confused, blindsided,” she wrote on her story, sharing the NCIS: Hawai’i logo. She then added, “Grateful, confident, beloved fans!”

Vanessa Lachey reacts to "NCIS: Hawai'i" cancellation. @vanessalachey on Instagram

“Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!," she wrote at the bottom of the story, before adding Mahalo Nui Loa,” which translates to “Thank you very much.”

Lachey was the first female lead in the “NCIS” franchise, per Deadline, portraying Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant.

Fellow stars from the series have also reacted to the cancellation news, with Tori Anderson, who plays FBI agent Kate Whistler, sharing on X that she was “Having a really hard time processing this one.”

“Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream," she continued. "I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation.”

Anderson added: “Love you all so much.”

Jason Antoon, who played Ernie on the show, shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, “This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo.”

“NCIS: Hawai’i” co-creator and executive producer Christopher Silber paid tribute to the show in a heartfelt message on X.

“Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai’i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I’m so grateful to you all.”

Matt Bosack, who also served as the series' co-creator, executive producer and showrunner, retweeted Silber’s reaction and shared his own response to the news.

In the first part of a thread, he wrote, “#NCISHawaii was a dream. And while it’s ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home...

“I’m proud of the stories we were able to tell over these 3 seasons,” he continued. “To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity... To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou.”

Kian Talan, who played Lachey's son on the show, shared the announcement on his Instagram Story with a red heart emoji.

The season finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” which will now serve as the series finale, is set to air on May 6.