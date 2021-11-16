'NCIS’ and 'Bones' actor Heath Freeman dies at 41

Heath Freeman, who appeared on "NCIS" in 2003 and also had a multi-year stint on "Bones," has died at 41.

His death was confirmed to NBC News by his manager, Joe Montifiore. No details about his cause of death have been disclosed.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," Montifiore said in a statement that was also shared by Rafterman Media on Instagram. "A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

Freeman played Benjamin Frank on "NCIS" in 2003 and also starred as serial killer Howard Epps on "Bones" from 2005 to 2007. His first television appearance came in 2001 on an episode of "ER," and most recently he had been focusing on a movie career. He had just wrapped the Western film "Terror on the Prairie."

Freeman's friends and colleagues mourned his loss.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend,” model and reality star Shannon Moakler wrote on Instagram. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!!Godspeed. ❤️⚓️😓 #ataloss"

"The Mandalorian" actor Gina Carano, who also stars in "Terror on the Prairie," paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram Monday.

"This is hard to write.. I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago," Carano wrote. "I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart. I didn’t know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship.

"Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I’ll be missing you and praying for your loved ones.💔"