‘Annie Live!’ found its star! Meet the 12-year-old who will lead the NBC musical

You may not know the name Celina Smith just yet, but you certainly will soon.

After a nationwide search, Celina has secured the role of Annie in NBC’s upcoming holiday production of “Annie Live!” The news was revealed Tuesday morning on TODAY.

The 12-year-old native of Atlanta, who appears on the Nickelodeon show “Young Dylan” and began her career playing young Nala in a national tour of “The Lion King,” joins a stellar cast that includes Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.

Aileen Quinn as "Annie" in the 1982 film. Everett Collection

Quvenzhané Wallis took on the iconic role in the 2014 remake. Everett Collection

How’d she find out she got the part?

“We were in my mom’s room and my team called and they were like, ‘What are you going to be doing this October?’" she told TODAY. "I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And then they were like, ‘You’re going to be in New York doing “Annie Live!” this October. And I screamed!”

Smith, who says she started singing at the age of 7, is thrilled to join the cast.

“It’s just so amazing to be able to perform with such an iconic cast and I’m so excited for this journey to start,” she said.

“Just being a part of this production is an amazing opportunity and I’m so excited to be here in New York,” she added.

Smith also follows in the footsteps of a well-known stable of performers who’ve portrayed Annie.

Annie was played by Andrea McArdle in the original Broadway show, while Reid Shelton played Daddy Warbucks. Bettmann Archive

Sarah Jessica Parker has played many roles, including Annie. Lynn Goldsmith / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Aileen Quinn played the part in the 1982 film, while Quvenzhané Wallis tackled the role in the 2014 remake. Sarah Jessica Parker has also portrayed the character on Broadway, as has Andrea McCardle, who originated the role in the Tony-winning musical.

“Annie Live!” is scheduled to air Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Related: