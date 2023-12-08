'My Life with the Walter Boys' is the latest love triangle to take over Netflix

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

One teen girl. Two brothers. A tale as old as time.

The new teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" landed on Netflix Dec. 7. The trailer alone had viewers comparing the series to familiar shows like the beloved Prime Video hit, "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which also features a teen girl falling for two brothers. The show sealed the comparison.

Based on Ali Novak's 2012 novel, first published on the fiction site Wattpad, "My Life with the Walter Boys" follows a 15-year-old girl named Jackie who loses her family in a car accident and has to leave her life in Manhattan for a new one in Colorado. She moves in with her mom's best friend, Katherine Walter, and her boisterous family of 10 kids, nine of whom are boys.

Jackie becomes an honorary part of the Walter family but as she struggles to adjust a new school and city, she finds herself torn between two of the Walter boys — broody, athletic Cole and sensitive, smart Alex.

"It’s giving The Summer I Turned Pretty meets The Kissing Booth ... no matter how wrong and toxic those love triangles are, let’s be honest, we are so here for it," one comment reads under the show's trailer.

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Ashby Gentry as Alex, and Noah LaLonde as Cole in "My Life with the Walter Boys." Netflix

And here for it, fans are. The show hit No. 1 on the streaming service's top TV shows in the U.S. Dec. 8 — just one day after it premiered.

Each episode runs just shy of an hour, and all 10 episodes of the series are streaming now.

Here's everything to know about "My Life with the Walter Boys."

The cast

"My Life with the Walter Boys" stars an eclectic cast of new and familiar faces. Here's who takes the helm.

Nikki Rodriguez

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Netflix

Rodriguez stars as Jackie. For the beginning of the show, viewers see her ambitious and motivated personality, even in the wake of loss. While helping run an event for her high school as a freshman, she dreams of leading a committee herself. When a friend tells her only juniors and seniors get those roles, she simply responds, "We'll see," with a smile.

Rodriguez previously acted in Netflix's "On My Block."

Noah LaLonde

Noah LaLonde as Cole in "My Life with the Walter Boys." Chris Large / Netflix

The first prong of the central love triangle is LaLonde as Cole Walter. LaLonde, who has appeared in "Criminal Minds," plays a former athlete who can't play football after injury. Cole and Jackie connect through a shared struggle to define themselves after tragedy, according to Netflix's Tudum.

Ashby Gentry

Ashby Gentry as Alex in "My Life with the Walter Boys." Netflix

The other brother vying for Jackie's heart is Alex Walter, played by Gentry. He and Jackie click immediately over their love of books.

Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine in "My Life with the Walter Boys." Chris Large / Netflix

Rafferty, known for her starring role in the 2011 show "Suits," plays the matriarch of the Walter family, Katherine.

Katherine is a vet, and one of Jackie's mother's oldest friends, leading her to step in as the teen's guardian.

Marc Blucas

Katherine's husband, George, is played by Blucas, known for starring in "First Daughter" opposite Katie Holmes. George runs the family's Colorado ranch.

Blucas likened Katherine and George's relationship to Tami and Eric Taylor in "Friday Night Lights" while speaking to Tudum.

The rest of the Walter kids

The rest of the Walter brood rounds out the show's ensemble cast, including "Girl Meets World" star Corey Fogelmanis, who plays Nathan Walter, an aspiring musician.

The eldest Walter is Will (Johnny Link), who is engaged to Hayley (Zoë Soul). The rest of the family includes Connor Stanhope as Cole's twin Danny, Dean Petriw as the film-loving Jordan, Alix West Lefler as Parker, the only girl of the bunch, and Lennix James as Benny, the baby.

The original book

Novak, now 25, first started writing "My Life with the Walter Boys" when she was 15. She shared her story on Wattpad, a popular online platform for fanfiction and other self-published works. Other notable book-to-screen project that originated on the site include "The Kissing Booth" and "After."

Novak told Entertainment Weekly that the inspiration for "My Life with the Walter Boys" was the hit teen book-turned-TV show "The Vampire Diaries," starring Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley in its signature love triangle trio.

“There’s always something to be said about love triangles, but it was inspired by Damon and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries,” Novak said. “There’s just something so compelling about a love triangle, and there’s so many YA books that have been influenced by that show.”

After initially self-publishing the story, Novak's book was picked up for traditional publication in 2014.

How much is it like 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Like "My Life with the Walter Boys," the Prime Video show "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which is set to return for Season Three, is based on a beloved teen series of the same name by Jenny Han.

The show also follows a teen girl sorting through her feelings for two brothers, close family friends she's known her whole life. Fans of the show are torn between the love interests, with some wanting Belly to end up with her former best friend, the goofy Jeremiah, and others who are staunchly team Conrad, the oldest Fisher boy and Belly's first crush.

"My Life with the Walter Boys" similarly sets out to make the decision between Alex and Cole difficult.

“We wanted to make sure that both boys have equal weighting,” Novak told EW. “And I think there is so much more to this story than just the love triangle.”