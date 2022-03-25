There are some who defy labels — not because they’re too good for them, but because words are just too simple to describe them. They’re more than that.

This is Murray Hill.

At 50 years old, Hill is a longtime, beloved cabaret performer in New York City who has been dominating stages for the last 25 years. But despite being a pioneer and powerhouse in the local LGBTQ and burlesque communities, his impact wasn’t quite felt outside the city limits. Sure, he's performed in Australia and nationally toured with Dita Von Teese, but still, Hill was mostly a New York novelty.

Until now.

Currently starring in three shows — one helmed by Amy Schumer — on three different networks, Hill is seriously having a moment, and he doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon.

Murray Hill for TODAY. Tyler Essary / TODAY

“The gatekeepers, the people to take you to the next level, they would tell me, ‘You're original, you’re great, you have a big following, you have a name in theater and the city but we don’t know what to do with you,’” Hill told TODAY at 30 Rockefeller Center.

“So being original, new, groundbreaking and very much your own person, a unique individual, was a detriment to me. It closed doors at first. There was no frame of reference and still isn’t but finally, culture is catching up.”

From Bingo to burlesque

Originally from New England, Hill grew up as a “full-blown tomboy” amid a conservative and Catholic backdrop. In pre-K, he was cast with other girls as a cornstalk in the school play, but Hill wanted to be Bingo, the farmer. Told he couldn’t because Bingo was “a boy’s role,” he persisted. He got the part.

Hill as Bingo, the farmer in his pre-K play. Murray Hill

Later in middle school, when it was time for the sexes to be split between home economics and wood shop, Hill made sure he was put in shop. Everyone just assumed he was a boy in many ways, but teachers and administrators were confused on what he presented in class and what was listed on his attendance sheet. “They put me in a special program to try to make my voice sound more feminine," he said.

His home life wasn’t any easier, but he quickly became attached to the arts — photography specifically — and this got him out of his rigid and constricting household and to college at Boston University.