Get ready to enter the homes of your favorite celebrities — once again.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, MTV announced "Cribs" will be back for another season following its return in 2021, more than two decades after its 2000 debut. The first episode will air on Thursday, October 27, at 9 p.m ET/PT, and it will air internationally in more than 165 countries beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Some of the celebrities who will be featured are Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton, Ariel Winter, Cesar Millan, Charo, Dennis Rodman, Don Benjamin and Liane, Dwight Howard, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, IIman Shumpert, Jacquees, Jaime King, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker, Kristin Cavallari, Leslie Jordan, Macy Gray, Matt James and Tyler Cameron, Michael Strahan, Miles Chamley-Watson, Nick Baumgartner, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo, Ray J, Steelo Brim, Whitney Cummings, Bleu and more.

As always, each 30-minute episode will give viewers a taste of what it's like to be in the lifestyles of the rich and the famous. The stars will show everything from what's inside their fridges to the expensive cars parked outside their driveways.

“’Cribs’ didn’t simply introduce the celeb-reality genre; it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, said. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

In 2000, "Cribs" debuted on MTV. Diaz, who conceived the show, told Entertainment Weekly in September 2020 that she didn't think that celebrities would want MTV's cameras in their homes. However, once rapper-producer Jermaine Dupri signed on, the show took off.

"By 2005, we had featured tours of 'Cribs' of over 185 celebrities including musicians, actors, and athletes,” Diaz said. “'Cribs' launched the celebreality genre and it’s amazing to see its long-lasting cultural impact in everything from 'Housewives' to Tik Tok Houses.”

Although the show showed viewers the “relatable and unvarnished” side of celebrities, the show went off the air in 2009 after Season 17. But, it most recently returned in 2021 to show a few more celebrity homes.

Now, back for its 19th season, MTV is showing the younger generation just how iconic the show really was.

Fans can watch the new season on Paramount+ and the official MTV app.