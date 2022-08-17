Trailer for Susan Sarandon’s new country music series is full of drama — and guest stars like Shania Twain

A new, full-length trailer for the upcoming Fox country music drama “Monarch” is here — and it’s packed full of cameos from real-life country music superstars, including Shania Twain and Tanya Tucker.

The series, which premieres Sept. 11, tells the story of Dottie Cantrell Roman and her husband, Albie Roman, a country music super couple — played by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and real-life country singer Trace Adkins — whose musical dynasty is built on secrets and lies.

As the nefarious couple’s musical reign begins to falter, their daughters, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel) and sister Gigi (Beth Ditto), battle to see who will be next in line to take the throne.

On Wednesday, Fox released a trailer for the series that shows how far power-hungry Dottie is willing to go to preserve her legacy as the Queen of Country Music.

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play a country music super couple in "Monarch." FOX

“We are the first family of country music, now and forever,” Dottie narrates as viewers see footage of fans cheering for the family onstage.

“I never wanted to just be a star. I wanted to create a dynasty, and I have,” continues Dottie. “But the strength to do whatever it takes to protect the family, well, we have to work on that.”

Next, the trailer flashes to Albie, who’s seen holding a shotgun in the woods. “A Roman never forgets an enemy,” he growls in a voice-over.

Shania Twain is just one of the real-life musicians guest-starring in the new Fox series "Monarch." FOX

In another quick scene, Nicky argues with Dottie as Dottie sits in her convertible. When Nicky tells her mother she’s committing “a sin,” Dottie shoots back, “Child, if there’s a hell, I booked my ticket years ago.”

The series’ guest stars read like a who’s who in country music: Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all make appearances, as does Little Big Town.

Country music singer Martina McBride in a scene from "Monarch." FOX

As the trailer shows spooky images of barns on fire and bodies being tossed into unmarked graves, it’s clear that the Romans do things their own way, with a shared lust for the limelight in their DNA.

“You’ve very talented, but you’re not her,” a man in a suit tells Nicky.

“I will be,” Nicky responds.

Legendary singer Tanya Tucker also makes a cameo on the star-studded series. FOX

Later, we see Nicky and Gigi lashing out at each other.

“You stayed out of the spotlight because you thought you’d outshine me?” Nicky mockingly asks her sister.

“Well, there can only be one queen,” replies Gigi.

“Bring it on, sister,” Nicky responds.