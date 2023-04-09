Molly Shannon brings back iconic Jeannie Darcy character for hilarious Chris Rock comedy special parody

Molly Shannon continued her trip down memory lane while hosting “Saturday Night Live” and brought back one of her funniest characters: Jeannie Darcy.

During her return to the sketch comedy series on April 8, Shannon, who was a cast member from 1995 to 2001, wore a fitted blue blazer and donned a mullet wig to play Jeannie Darcy, the deadpan comedian who cannot deliver a solid joke.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian appeared as the beloved character in a skit about a fictional Netflix live comedy special that poked fun at Chris Rock’s recent live stand-up special .

“Have you guys heard of this TikTok thing? The only tick tock I hear is my biological clock,” she told the crowd before repeating her signature catchphrase. “Don’t get me started. Don’t even get me started.”

The camera then panned to the audience, who did not laugh or seem amused.

Cast member Ego Nwodim then popped up in a hat and glasses, channeling comedian Arsenio Hall.

“No one brings it like Jeannie Darcy. And this time the Darcinator’s live, which means you’re hearing her jokes at the same time she’s telling them,” she said, slowly realizing that the live special goes against Netflix’s streaming model of watching shows at your convenience.

During the hilarious skit, Jeannie Darcy had plenty more “jokes” to tell.

“My friend got a dog and always complains he messes up her house and jumps in her bed. I said, ‘Are you sure it’s a dog? Or is it my ex-husband?’ Who’s with me?” she asked the crowd.

“Don’t get me started,” she repeated again. “Don’t even get me started. “

In the YouTube comments below the spoof, fans celebrated the return of Jeannie Darcy.

“I love how the audience respects her by really making sure they don’t get her started. They couldn’t risk it,” one person joked.

Another said, “Omg this is nostalgia for every 90s kid.”

Others pointed out how similar the sketch was to actual comedy specials. “Legit better than 98% of real stand ups,” one YouTube user said.

Even Netflix Is A Joke, the streaming giant’s official comedy festival account, joined in on the fun and commented, “Can’t wait for her to get started.” They also shared her skit on Twitter with a special message: "BREAKING: Jeannie Darcy signs a 5-special deal with Netflix. All LIVE"

Many comments celebrated Shannon and the multiple unforgettable characters she created on “SNL.”

“Molly Shannon was one of the best SNL cast members of all time,” one viewer wrote. “She carried so many sketches when she was on and is usually overlooked.”

This is the second time Shannon has hosted the long-running NBC series since she exited the show. Jeannie Darcy was not the only character she reprised as a host.

Shannon, as legendary dancer Sally O’Malley, wore the character’s signature red jumpsuit to teach the Jonas Brothers some new choreography. The band also performed as the music guest on the April 8 episode.

“My name is Sally O’Malley, I’m proud to say I’m 50-years-old. I’m not one of those gals who’s afraid to tell her real age,” the “SNL” alum said. Shannon showed off a few of her moves and did two high kicks in the air.

In one of her promo videos for the episode, Shannon gave a slight nod to another recurring character, Mary Katherine Gallagher, a shy Catholic high school student who awkwardly smelled her hands in sketches whenever she felt uncomfortable.

When Nwodim admitted to feeling nervous about their upcoming show and working with her, Shannon encouraged Nwodim, along with Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas to stick their fingers under their armpits and smell them to calm their nerves.

“Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms,” Shannon said, stuffing her hands under her arms while everyone else followed her lead. “And I smell it like that.”

“OK, wow!” Nwodim replied. “That worked! I’m not nervous anymore!”